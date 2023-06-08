Steelcase Receives Gold Rating from EcoVadis for Industry-Leading Work Caring for People and the Planet, Earns Perfect Score on Environmental Scorecard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase announced today it was awarded a Gold rating from EcoVadis for the third consecutive year for its industry-leading commitments to the wellbeing of people and the planet. The company earned 100 percent on the EcoVadis environmental scorecard and continues to be ranked in the top two percent of companies in the global furniture manufacturing industry.



EcoVadis is the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, which are awarded based on the four themes of environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

Steelcase is recognized especially for its sustainability achievements, including its progress toward its ambitious goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030. The company's targets are validated by the independent Science-Based Targets initiative, the leading authority that evaluates how much and how quickly organizations need to reduce emissions to prevent the worst effects of climate change. Steelcase also received scores well above industry averages in all four themes, which led to the gold rating.

"This positive feedback from EcoVadis inspires us as we continue to work on reaching our 2030 reduction targets and accomplish more for the wellbeing of people and the planet,” said Kim Dabbs, Steelcase vice president of ESG and social innovation. “We're making great strides as we begin to invest in onsite renewable energy, engage our global supply chain to set equally ambitious carbon reduction targets, while also helping communities thrive through our Better Futures Community and fostering inclusion through the development of more accessible and equitable workplaces.”

Steelcase products and operations are designed around a commitment to reduce climate change, reinforced by sustainable practices across its value chain. The organization is a recognized leader in supply chain engagement and is listed on the 2023 CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard and received the Better Practice award in 2021 and 2023 from the U.S. Department of Energy Better Buildings program. The organization also continues to lead the contract office furniture industry with the most BIFMA LEVEL-certified products, which certifies products to the highest standards for sustainable design.

Learn more about Steelcase’s ongoing commitment to people and the planet at Steelcase.com/People+Planet

About Steelcase

Established in 1912, Steelcase is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. We help people do their best work by creating places that work better. Along with more than 35 creative and technology partner brands, we design and manufacture innovative furnishings and solutions for the many places where work happens — including learning, health and work from home. Our solutions come to life through our community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 770 locations, as well as our online Steelcase store and other retail partners. Founded in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Steelcase is a publicly traded company with fiscal year 2023 revenue of $3.2 billion. With our 12,000 global employees and dealer community, we come together for people and the planet — using our business to help the world work better.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis’ easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200+ purchasing categories and 175+ countries.

Contact: Chiara Licari

Steelcase, 616.406.6494

clicari@steelcase.com