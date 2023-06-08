Global Automotive Brake Booster Market Report 2023: Sector is Projected to Reach $7.09 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 2.95%

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Brake Booster Market- Market Size & Forecasting to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive brake booster market is estimated to be USD 5.46 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.09 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.95% during the forecast period.

The rising R&D activities, high investments in the automobile industry, stringent safety norms regarding vehicle safety and emerging auto parts manufacturers, plays a significant role in growth of automotive brake booster market.

In addition, rapid globalization, along with increasing disposable incomes across developing countries such as China and India, has aresulted in increased vehicle ownership rate which in turn will catalyze the demand for automotive brake boosters. The brake booster is designed for minimum pedaling effort to generate greater braking force.



Depending on the size of the diaphragm it raises the pedal force 2 to 4 times. The brake booster is located between the master cylinder and brake pedal. It helps in smooth brake action while minimizing the amount of pedal pressure needed to stop an automobile. Nowadays, manufacturers have developed high-end brake boosters that ensure vehicle deceleration is safe and comfortable.

Automotive brake booster market is segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle type, sales channel and region. Vehicle type segment is divided into, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicle segment expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into single diaphragm booster, dual diaphragm booster and other. Sales channel segment comprises the OEMs and aftermarket.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 223 Forecast Period 2019 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2019 $4.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $7.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered Global

