The Global Fresh Herbs Market is forecast to grow by USD 1794.28 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fresh Herbs Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459299/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the fresh herbs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of fresh herbs, the increasing popularity of cuisines from different continents, and the robust growth of the nutraceutical industry.



The fresh herbs market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Basil

• Chives

• Parsley

• Oregano and others



By Product Type

• Conventional

• Organic



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the high demand from F&B industry as one of the prime reasons driving the fresh herbs market growth during the next few years. Also, rising e-commerce and organic ingredients gaining traction will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fresh herbs market covers the following areas:

• Fresh herbs market sizing

• Fresh herbs market forecast

• Fresh herbs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fresh herbs market vendors that include Blue Hills and Co., Coolibah Herbs, Fresh Leaf Ltd., Green Earth Fresh Produce (P) Ltd. , Hermitage Produce, Herrmann herbs, Holla-Fresh Pty Ltd., Langmead Group, Living Herbs LLC, Maglio Companies, Nisarg Nirman Agro, Organic Herb Trading Ltd., Pacific Botanicals, RAR Sociedade de Controle Holding SA, Rocket Farms Inc., Shreenath Agro Tech Pvt. Ltd., Soli Organic Inc., Spisa Holding AB, Van Vugt Herbs BV, and AGROMEDITERRANEA HORTOFRUTICOLA SLU. Also, the fresh herbs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459299/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________