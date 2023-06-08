Telecom Network Infrastructure Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Telecom Network Infrastructure Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Telecom Network Infrastructure Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $88 billion in 2022 to $94.3 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7%. Further, the market will reach $121.9 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of more than 6%. Asia-Pacific held the largest telecom network infrastructure market share in 2022.



The growth of the telecom network infrastructure industry is expected to be fueled by the increasing penetration of smartphones. Smartphone penetration rate serves as a metric for estimating mobile phone usage within a nation, specifically measuring the proportion of SIM cards to the population. The telecom network infrastructure enables wireless communication using portable electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and mobile phones.

Major telecom network infrastructure companies are Nokia Corporation Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Ciena CorporationFortinet Inc.,Juniper Networks Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Technological advancements represent a key trend in the telecom network infrastructure market. Key companies in this market are introducing innovative technological solutions to maintain their competitive edge.

For example, in October 2021, Dell Technologies, a US-based technology company, launched the Bare Metal Orchestrator. This telecom software, solution, and service assist communications service providers (CSPs) in expediting the development of open, cloud-native networks and generating new revenue streams at the edge. The Dell Technologies Bare Metal Orchestrator streamlines the administration and deployment of numerous servers across various locations, providing support for ORAN and 5G deployment. Declarative automation allows the Bare Metal Orchestrator to efficiently perform tasks and workflows without human intervention, such as software stack and workload deployment.

The global telecom network infrastructure market is segmented as -

1) By Component: Product, Service

2) By Connectivity Technology: 2G, 3G, 4G or LTE, 5G

3) By End Users: Telecom Operators, Enterprises

The telecom network infrastructure market report provides an in-depth analysis of the global telecom network infrastructure market, highlighting its anticipated growth, key market players, and significant trends. The report serves as a valuable resource for industry stakeholders, investors, and researchers, providing a comprehensive understanding of the global telecom network infrastructure market. By examining market growth prospects, key players, technological advancements, and regional dynamics, the report offers actionable insights for informed decision-making and strategic planning in the ever-evolving telecommunications landscape.

The Business Research Company has published over 4,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

