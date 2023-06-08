US Department of Defense 2024 Budget Assessment: Understand Military Operational Trends Driving the DoD Market

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Department of Defense (DoD) 2024 Budget Assessment and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on the US Department of Defense (DoD) 2024 spending requests for the research, development, test, and evaluation; procurement; and operations and maintenance categories.

The analyst has segmented the budget request by the military department and 20 technology areas, including aircraft; ships; ground vehicles; and command and control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR). The base year for DoD budgets is 2022, and the market forecast is estimated from 2023 to 2028.

The analyst included research, new purchases, and services for computers, healthcare, and base operations support. They've also included classified budget requests but could not break them down into technology areas. Budget requests include base, overseas contingency operations, and emergency categories. Program segmentation and funding forecasts are made at the analyst's discretion.

The purpose of this study is to discuss the 2024 DoD budget request. The market is mature and stable. This study will outline and provide commentary regarding budget trends. The main goals are to understand the current state of the DoD budget request, military operational trends driving the DoD market, commercial technology trends impacting DoD users, and the future objectives for DoD spending.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose and Overview

US DoD Budget Assessment Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Top Line Budget Request

2024 Budget by Department

2024 Budget by Appropriation

Defense Technology Areas

2024 Program Funding by Technology Area

Top 10 Air Force/Space Force Programs

Top 10 Army Programs

Top 10 Joint Services Programs

Top 10 Navy/Marine Corps Programs

Conclusions and Future Outlook

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Research & Development

Growth Opportunity 2: Procurement

Growth Opportunity 3: Operations & Maintenance

4. List of Exhibits

