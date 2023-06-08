The Global Device as a Service Market is forecast to grow by USD 249,546.27 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.07% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Device as a Service Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459296/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the device as a service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) concept, the rise in need for remote support across various organizations, and the advantages of device as a service.



The device as a service market is segmented as below:

By Device

• Desktops

• Laptops

• Tablets

• Others



By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for work flexibility as one of the prime reasons driving the device as a service market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing m and a, partnerships, and collaborations among vendors and shift from CAPEX model to the OPEX model will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the device as a service market covers the following areas:

• Device as a service market sizing

• Device as a service market forecast

• Device as a service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading device as a service market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Atea ASA, CHG MERIDIAN AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., CompuCom Systems Inc., Computacenter plc, Dell Technologies Inc., Foxway, HP Inc., Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., PC Connection Inc., Probrand Ltd., Stefanini Group, and Total IT Global. Also, the device as a service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

