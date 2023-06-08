The Global Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Market is forecast to grow by USD 16,576.78 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.44% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459293/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the predictive maintenance (PdM) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of advanced analytics by SMEs owing to rise in cloud computing, the increase in the need for lifespan of aging industrial machinery, and the increase in need to obtain insights from implementation of new technologies.



The predictive maintenance (PdM) market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solutions

• Service



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the proliferation of advanced technologies, AI, and IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the predictive maintenance (PdM) market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in need to boost asset uptime and minimize maintenance costs and rise in investments in PdM will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the predictive maintenance (PdM) market covers the following areas:

• Predictive maintenance (PdM) market sizing

• Predictive maintenance (PdM) market forecast

• Predictive maintenance (PdM) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading predictive maintenance (PdM) market vendors that include Augury Inc., Avnet Inc., C3.ai Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Fortive Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., PTC Inc., RapidMiner Inc., Reliability Solutions sp. z o.o., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Warwick Analytics Services Ltd. Also, the predictive maintenance (PdM) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

