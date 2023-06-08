Global Hip Replacement Implants Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Aging Population and Increase in Hip-Related Conditions to Drive Demand

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hip Replacement Implants: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Hip Replacement Implants estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Total Hip Replacement Implant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Partial Hip Replacement Implant segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Hip Replacement Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030.



B. Braun Melsungen AG

DJO Global, Inc.

Exactech, Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

OMNIlife science, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $14.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Hip Implants: A Prelude

Global Hip Replacement Implants Market Poised for Healthy Growth, Driven by Technological Innovations and Increasing Hip Fractures

Total Hip Replacement Implants Segment Dominates the Market

Metal-on-Plastic Hip Implants Hold a Significant Market Share, Driven by the Advantages Offered

Increasing Demand for Ceramic Hip Implants

3-D Printing Technology to Aid Hip Implants Market

Hip Replacement Implants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Number of Hip Replacement Procedures - A Key Driver for the Hip Replacement Implant Market

Rising Aging Population and Increase in Hip-Related Conditions to Drive Demand for Hip Replacement Implants

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Drives Demand for Hip Replacement Implant Market

Rising Incidence of Osteoporosis Leading to Hip Fractures Results in Increased Demand for Hip Implants

Growing Incidence of Road Traffic Accidents to Increase the Need for Hip Replacement Implants

Growing Urbanization and Rising Disposable Income Offers the Affordability for Hip Implants

Technological Advancements Bolster the Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

