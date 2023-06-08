Baltic Horizon Fund sold its share in BH Duetto UAB to ECRE IV (Lux) S.à.r.l.

Baltic Horizon Fund closed today a transaction, in accordance to which 100% shareholding in BH Duetto UAB was sold to ECRE IV (Lux) S.à.r.l. fund. BH Duetto UAB owns Duetto I and II office buildings in Vilnius, Lithuania. The sales price of the property was approximately EUR 37 million. The proceeds from the transaction will be used mainly for the partial redemption of the bonds issued by Baltic Horizon Fund on 8 May 2023 and for investing in the centrally located assets of the fund.

Baltic Horizon Fund informed the investors about the signing of the sale and purchase agreement via a stock exchange announcement published on 17 May 2023 ( https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/viewid=b84b0e8da0bfdfc75ba1324ff2483d94a&lang=en ).

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.