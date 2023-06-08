The Global Telecom Equipment Market is forecast to grow by USD 195.93 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telecom Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459292/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the telecom equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity, growing adoption of cloud-based services, and increasing demand for network security.



The telecom equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• IT and telecommunication

• Retail

• Media and entertainment

• Others



By Component

• Hardware

• Software



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising proliferation of IoT and connected device as one of the prime reasons driving the telecom equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, growing number of mobile users and rising digital transformation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the telecom equipment market covers the following areas:

• Telecom equipment market sizing

• Telecom equipment market forecast

• Telecom equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading telecom equipment market vendors that include Actelis Networks Inc., Adtran Holdings Inc., ALE International, Aspocomp Group Plc, AT and T Inc., ATOP Corp., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Guangdong Lingyi Intelligent Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hitech Circuits, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Semtech Corp., Siemens AG, Sonim Technologies Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. Also, the telecom equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459292/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________