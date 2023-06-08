Canadian Consumer Payments Survey Report 2023: Analysis of the Awareness, Current Usage, and Future Usage Intentions of Both Traditional and Emerging Payment Instruments

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A strategic resource for payment professionals, Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2023 is an essential companion to Canadian Payments Forecast, 2023.
The payments world has been upended over the last three years as a result of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, supply chain challenges, high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates. These developments have affected, and will continue to affect what Canadian consumers spend their money on, and how they make their purchases.
Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2023,aprimary tracking research study conducted online among 2,000+ online adult Canadians, examines the attitudes, payments behaviour and preferences of Canadian consumers across all major payment modalities, looking at the current situation and what consumers expect as the economy faces recession. It provides subscribers with the essential insights into consumer payments in Canada, critical to effective business planning and product development in this turbulent environment.
Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2023is the most comprehensive consumer payments survey in Canada, and includes an analysis of the awareness, current usage, and future usage intentions of both traditional and emerging payment instruments.
The 2023 survey addresses the following forms of consumer payments:
- Cash
- Contactless payments
- Prepaid cards
- Cheques
- Mobile payments
- Gift cards
- Debit cards
- Online purchases
- P2P payments
- Credit cards
- Preauthorized payments
- International remittances
- Bill payments
- Cryptocurrencies
- Wearables
- Loyalty redemption
Key Topics Covered:
The View from 30,000 ft
Introduction
- Background and Objectives
- How did we do it? - Methodology
- Significance Testing
- Sample Profile
Detailed Findings
- Payment Preferences
- Bank Branch and ABM Visits
- Cash Withdrawals and Usage
- Cheque payments
- Debit, including Visa and MasterCard Debit Ownership and Usage
- Credit Card
- Contactless Payments
- Mobile Payments
- Online Purchases and Payments
- Wearable Payments
- Online Bill Payments
- Preauthorized Payments
- Prepaid Cards
- Gift Cards
- Loyalty Redemption Payments
- P2P Payments
- International Remittances
- Cryptocurrencies
Companies Mentioned
- Aeroplan
- Aikela
- AIR MILES
- AliPay
- Amazon
- American Express
- Apple
- Bank of Montreal
- CAA
- Canadian Tire
- Cineplex
- CurrencyFair
- Esso
- Ethereum
- Fitbit
- Garmin
- HBC
- Huawei
- Indigo
- Interac
- L8star
- LG
- MasterCard
- McDonald's
- Metro
- Moneygram
- Motorola
- PayPal
- Paysend
- Petro-Canada
- President's Choice
- Remitly
- Royal Bank of Canada
- Samsung
- Scotiabank
- Sobeys
- Starbucks
- Suunto
- Swatch
- TD Bank
- Ticwatch
- Tim Horton's Uber
- UnionPay
- Visa
- Wealthsimple
- Western Union
- Westjet
- Wise
- WorldRemit
- XE Money Transfer
- Xoom
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8q6txm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.