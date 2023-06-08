Canadian Consumer Payments Survey Report 2023: Analysis of the Awareness, Current Usage, and Future Usage Intentions of Both Traditional and Emerging Payment Instruments

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A strategic resource for payment professionals, Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2023 is an essential companion to Canadian Payments Forecast, 2023.

The payments world has been upended over the last three years as a result of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, supply chain challenges, high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates. These developments have affected, and will continue to affect what Canadian consumers spend their money on, and how they make their purchases.

Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2023,aprimary tracking research study conducted online among 2,000+ online adult Canadians, examines the attitudes, payments behaviour and preferences of Canadian consumers across all major payment modalities, looking at the current situation and what consumers expect as the economy faces recession. It provides subscribers with the essential insights into consumer payments in Canada, critical to effective business planning and product development in this turbulent environment.

Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2023is the most comprehensive consumer payments survey in Canada, and includes an analysis of the awareness, current usage, and future usage intentions of both traditional and emerging payment instruments.

The 2023 survey addresses the following forms of consumer payments:

Cash

Contactless payments

Prepaid cards

Cheques

Mobile payments

Gift cards

Debit cards

Online purchases

P2P payments

Credit cards

Preauthorized payments

International remittances

Bill payments

Cryptocurrencies

Wearables

Loyalty redemption

Key Topics Covered:

The View from 30,000 ft

Introduction

Background and Objectives

How did we do it? - Methodology

Significance Testing

Sample Profile

Detailed Findings

Payment Preferences

Bank Branch and ABM Visits

Cash Withdrawals and Usage

Cheque payments

Debit, including Visa and MasterCard Debit Ownership and Usage

Credit Card

Contactless Payments

Mobile Payments

Online Purchases and Payments

Wearable Payments

Online Bill Payments

Preauthorized Payments

Prepaid Cards

Gift Cards

Loyalty Redemption Payments

P2P Payments

International Remittances

Cryptocurrencies

