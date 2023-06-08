GTT: GTT’s 2023 combined shareholders’ Annual General Meeting summary

French English

GTT’s 2023 combined shareholders’ Annual General Meeting summary

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse – June 8, 2023. The combined shareholders’ Annual General Meeting (AGM) of GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) met yesterday, under the chairmanship of Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT.

All resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) were approved.

The shareholders approved in particular the financial statements for the fiscal year 2022 and the payment of a dividend of 3.10 euros per share, it being specified that an interim dividend amounting to 1.55 euro was paid on December 15, 2022.

The AGM ratified the co-option of Ms. Carolle Foissaud as Director and approved the nomination of Ms. Frédérique Kalb and Mr. Luc Gillet as Directors. It also approved the renewal of the term of office of Ms. Catherine Ronge and Mr. Pierre Guiollot.

The AGM approved the information stipulated in Article L. 22-10-9, I. of the French Commercial Code provided in the report of corporate governance. It also approved the elements of the compensation paid or allocated to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the year ended, as well as the policy on compensation of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and of the members of the Board of Directors for the year 2023.

Finally, the AGM approved several financial authorisations given to the Board of Directors.

In addition, on June 7, 2023, after the General Meeting, the Board of directors met and co-opted Ms. Domitille Doat-Le Bigot as an Independent Director to replace Ms. Sandra Roche-Vu Quang, whose resignation took effect at the end of the Annual General Meeting. This appointment (for the remainder of the term of office, i.e. until the 2025 General Meeting) will be submitted to the shareholders for ratification at the next Annual General Meeting (in 2024).

The Board of directors is composed of 9 Directors, of which 4 are women (i.e. 44.5%), and 7 are independent (i.e. 77.7%):

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman of the Board

Domitille Doat-Le Bigot, Independent Director

Carolle Foissaud, Independent Director

Luc Gillet, Independent Director

Pierre Guiollot, Director

Frédérique Kalb, Independent Director

Pascal Macioce, Independent Director

Catherine Ronge, Independent Director

Antoine Rostand, Independent Director





The Board of Directors is thus in accordance with the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Code at the date of the Annual General Meeting.

The results of the vote on each resolution will soon be available on GTT’s website (www.gtt.fr) at Finance / Shareholders’ meeting.

Financial agenda

Payment of the balance of the dividend for the 2022 financial year: June 14, 2023

Publication of the 2023 half-year results: July 27, 2023 (after close of trading)

2023 third-quarter results: October 25, 2023 (after close of trading)





About GTT

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices

Investor relations contact:

information-financiere@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 20 87

Media contact:

press@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 48 45

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

