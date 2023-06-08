CBI: Creation of the $FAV token dedicated to “Football at AlphaVerse”

French English

Creation of the $FAV token dedicated to “Football at AlphaVerse”

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0 - ALCBI) announces the creation of a utility token, $FAV, for the "Football at AlphaVerse" (FAV) universe dedicated to football and developed in collaboration with leading clubs, including [•] as current partners. $FAV will operate on multiple chains, including BNB, Binance's blockchain, and soon Chiliz, a blockchain known for its ability to unite communities in the sports and entertainment industry.

The progress in the development of Football at AlphaVerse and the importance of the community of partners and players that this universe will bring together have highlighted the interest in creating a dedicated utility token. The circulation policy reflects the rapid development of Football at AlphaVerse and will allow for better targeting and uniting of the community around their common interest in football. Just like with other universes in AlphaVerse, the desire to be open to as many people as possible is maintained, with the ability to access FAV without necessarily using cryptocurrencies. The CRYS, the token of AlphaVerse, will be reserved for other worlds within AlphaVerse.

11 billion units of the $FAV token have been created on the BNB Chain, Binance's blockchain, and a portion of these tokens will soon be transferred to the Chiliz blockchain. In the Football at AlphaVerse universes, $FAV will be a versatile tool to enhance user experience and engagement. Users will be able to receive $FAV tokens when they join AlphaVerse or invite others to join. Token ownership may also grant certain priority rights to their owners.

Beyond these incentives, the $FAV token will have numerous functionalities, such as facilitating microtransactions within the universes, participating in challenges or mini-games, purchasing NFTs, running referral programs, accessing discounts on purchases, and earning FAV tokens based on user creativity or engagement, similar to a loyalty card system.

An article from AlphaVerse's blog, describing the initial characteristics of the $FAV token, is available at the following link: https://alphaverse.com/blog/items/the-fav-token-your-passport-to-football-at-alphaverse/

More information can be found at www.cbicorp.io.

About CBI

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, professional applications and selective projects related to blockchain, Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs") and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a recognized entrepreneur in the video game industry and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and value a portfolio of blockchain activities covering various sectors (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) to leverage this technology, either through direct exploitation or partnership. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing a virtual world (metaverse) called AlphaVerse, based on blockchain technology. CBI's shares are listed on the E2 quotation group (public offer) on the Euronext Growth market. More information can be found at www.cbicorp.io.

