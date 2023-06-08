Worldline - 2023 General meeting - Approval of all resolutions - Press Release

English French

Worldline’s 2023 Annual General Meeting

Approval of all resolutions submitted by the Board of directors

Paris La Défense, June 8, 2023 - Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services held today its Annual General Meeting chaired by Mr. Bernard Bourigeaud, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The General Shareholders Meeting was held physically and gathered a large quorum of 80,20%. It was broadcast live and is available for replay on the Company's website.

All resolutions have been approved. The General Meeting approved, in particular, the Company and consolidated accounts for the financial year ending December 31st, 2022.

The General Meeting approved the renewal of Director’s term of office of Mrs. Giulia Fitzpatrick, Mr. Bernard Bourigeaud1, Mr. Gilles Grapinet, Mr. Gilles Arditti1, Mr. Aldo Cardoso1 and Mr. Thierry Sommelet1 for a term of three (3) years. All renewed directors assigned to committees retain their membership.

At the end of this General Meeting, the Board of Directors of Worldline now comprises 17 Directors, including two Directors representing the employees Mrs. Marie-Christine Lebert, whose term was renewed as representative of the Social and Economic Committee, and Mr. Stephan Van Hellemont, who was newly appointed as representative of European Works Council.

With 66% of independent Directors, the composition of the Board is well-balanced and allows an adequate representation of its main shareholders and strategic partners. The Board is composed of 40% by women and of a diversity of profiles that ensures solid and complementary skills.

Furthermore, the General Meeting approved the elements of compensation and benefits for 2022 granted to Mr. Bernard Bourigeaud, Chairman of the Board of Directors, to Mr. Gilles Grapinet, Chief Executive Officer, and to Mr. Marc-Henri Desportes, Deputy Chief Executive Officer. The General Meeting also approved the 2023 compensation policies applicable to the corporate officers.

The Shareholders approved the renewal of the authorization granted to the Board of Directors with regards to share buybacks, as well as the authorizations and financial delegations regarding the issue of shares and/or securities notably with and without preferential subscription rights of shareholders, as the case may be.

The delegations granted to the Board to increase the share capital reserved for employees who are members of a company or group savings plan or employees of the Company’s foreign subsidiaries were also renewed.

The shareholders also approved the authorization granted to the Board to allocate performance shares and stock-options of the Company to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company or Group companies.

Lastly, the shareholders voted in favour of amending the Company’s Bylaws to raise the age limit of the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors held after the Shareholders' General Meeting unanimously decided to confirm the reappointment of Mr. Bernard Bourigeaud as Chairman of the Board, Mr. Gilles Grapinet as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Marc-Henri Desportes as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Georges Pauget as Lead Independent Director.

The results of voting on all resolutions submitted to Shareholders are available on the Company’s website: www.investors.worldline.com/en/general-meeting-of-shareholders.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Laurent Marie

+33 7 84 50 18 90

laurent.marie@worldline.com

Benoit d’Amécourt

+33 6 75 51 41 47

benoit.damecourt@worldline.com

Communication

Sandrine van der Ghinst

+32 499 585 380

sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Hélène Carlander

+33 7 72 25 96 04

helene.carlander@worldline.com

Follow us

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.4 billion euros revenue in 2022. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

1 Independent Director

Attachment