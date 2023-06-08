The Global Dental X Ray Market is forecast to grow by USD 948.01 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental X Ray Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459286/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the dental x ray market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, increasing demand for portable dental x ray systems, and high spending on healthcare.



The dental x ray market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Analog dental x ray systems

• Digital dental x ray systems



By Type

• Intraoral

• Extraoral



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the digitalization of dental x ray technology as one of the prime reasons driving the dental x ray market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of cone beam computed tomography (cbct) and expanding healthcare industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the dental x ray market covers the following areas:

• Dental x ray market sizing

• Dental x ray market forecast

• Dental x ray market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental x ray market vendors that include 3M Co., 3Shape AS, Acteon Group Ltd., Align Technology Inc., Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd, BIOLASE Inc., Cefla SC, Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Institut Straumann AG, J. Morita Corp., LargeV Instrument Corp. Ltd., Medit Corp., PEARL INC. , Planmeca Oy, TAKARA BELMONT Corp., The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd., VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.. Also, the dental x ray market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

