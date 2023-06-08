The Global Wheatgrass Products Market is forecast to grow by USD 63.96 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wheatgrass Products Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459285/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the wheatgrass products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand for supplements, frequent product launches, and nutraceutical industry growth.



The wheatgrass products market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Powder

• Juice

• Pills



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high demand for superfoods as one of the prime reasons driving the wheatgrass products market growth during the next few years. Also, the rapid growth of organic and natural ingredients and increased online penetration will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wheatgrass products market covers the following areas:

• Wheatgrass products market sizing

• Wheatgrass products market forecast

• Wheatgrass products market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wheatgrass products market vendors that include Adret Retail Pvt. Ltd, DynamicGreens Ltd., E-Phamax, Grass Advantage LLC, Grimes Wheatgrass, Human Pharmacia, Istore Direct Trading Pvt. Ltd., Monterey Bay Herb Co., Nature Bell Inc., Navitas LLC, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutriblade LLC, Nutrisure Ltd., Pines international, PlantPills, Sarvaayush Ayurved and Herbals, Synergy Natural Products Pty Ltd., Terrasoul Superfoods, The Health and Wellness Center Inc., and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.. Also, the wheatgrass products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459285/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________