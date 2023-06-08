The Global Pleasure Boat Paint Market is forecast to grow by USD 253.14 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pleasure Boat Paint Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459284/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the pleasure boat paint market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for pleasure boats, growing tourism industry, and rising popularity of multi-functional coatings.



The pleasure boat paint market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Refurbished boat

• New boat



By Type

• Natural polyisoprene

• Synthetic polyisoprene



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing focus on sustainability as one of the prime reasons driving the pleasure boat paint market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of advanced technologies and increasing use of digital marketing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the pleasure boat paint market covers the following areas:

• Pleasure boat paint market sizing

• Pleasure boat paint market forecast

• Pleasure boat paint market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pleasure boat paint market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, Baril Coatings BV, BASF SE, Boero Bartolomeo Spa, Brunswick Corp., Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hempel AS, I Tech AB, Innovative Chemical Products, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, MARLIN srl, NAUTIX SAS, NIPSEA Group, Norglass Paints and Specialty Finishes, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin Williams Co., and Troton Sp. z o.o.. Also, the pleasure boat paint market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

