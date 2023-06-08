The Global Glycidol Market is forecast to grow by USD 41.31 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glycidol Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459282/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the glycidol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing real estate and construction industry, increasing demand for plastic additives, and growing demand for soaps and detergents.



The glycidol market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Glycidol 96%

• Glycidol 97%

• Glycidol below 95%

• Glycidol more than 97%



By Application

• Production of surface-active compounds

• Additives in plastics

• Paints

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the innovation in the manufacturing process of glycidol as one of the prime reasons driving the glycidol market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing the application of glycidol in manufacturing APIs and increasing the application of glycidol in polyurethane foam manufacturing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the glycidol market covers the following areas:

• Glycidol market sizing

• Glycidol market forecast

• Glycidol market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glycidol market vendors that include Aggarwwal Exports, Biosynth Ltd., BOCSCI Inc., Changzhou Huaren Chemical Co. Ltd., FUJIFILM Corp., Kanto Chemical Co. Inc., LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Merck KGaA, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Synthesis with Catalysts Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.. Also, the glycidol market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

