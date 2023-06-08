The Global Solketal Market is forecast to grow by USD 248.53 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.32% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solketal Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459279/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the solketal market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of solketal in the production of biodiesel, increasing demand for bio-based solvents, and environmental regulations and sustainability initiatives.



The solketal market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Chemical manufacturing

• Pharmaceutical

• Food and beverage

• Cosmetics and personal care and others



By Type

• 96-98 percent

• 98 percent

• >98 percent



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing technological advancements in solketal production as one of the prime reasons driving the solketal market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for solketal-based polymers and the growing use of solketal in R and D will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the solketal market covers the following areas:

• Solketal market sizing

• Solketal market forecast

• Solketal market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading solketal market vendors that include Alfa Chemistry, alteqo bv, CM Fine Chemicals GmbH, CP Lab Safety, CPS Performance Materials Corp., DAYANG CHEM (HANGZHOU) CO., LTD., GLACONCHEMIE GmbH, Glentham Life Sciences Ltd, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., HENAN BON INDUSTRIAL CHEMICAL CO. LTD., IMPAG AG, LOBA Feinchemie GmbH, Merck KGaA, Molekula Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tocopharm Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Solvay SA. Also, the solketal market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459279/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________