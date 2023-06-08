The Global Intravenous IV Solutions Market is forecast to grow by USD 4011.34 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intravenous IV Solutions Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459278/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the intravenous iv solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing geriatric population, and the increasing demand for parenteral nutrition.



The intravenous IV solutions market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Partial parenteral nutrition

• Total parenteral nutrition



By Distribution Channel

• Hospital pharmacy

• Retail pharmacy

• Online pharmacy



By Geographical Landscape

• Asia

• North America

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the technological advancements in iv solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the intravenous iv solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for home healthcare and growing investments in the healthcare sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the intravenous iv solutions market covers the following areas:

• Intravenous IV solutions market sizing

• Intravenous IV solutions market forecast

• Intravenous IV solutions market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intravenous iv solutions market vendors that include Amanta Healthcare Ltd., Axa Parenterals Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Grifols SA, ICU Medical Inc., JW Pharmaceutical Corp., Lxir Medilabs Pvt. Ltd., MITS Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Salius Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Schwitz Biotech, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Soxa Formulations and Research Pvt. Ltd., Terumo Group, Vifor Pharma Management Ltd., Vikrant Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vitapure Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.. Also, the intravenous iv solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459278/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________