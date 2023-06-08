Global Textile Pretreatment Chemicals Market to Reach US$ 26.6 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023-2031: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The Global Textile Pretreatment Chemicals Market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of Textile Pretreatment Chemicals are slated to total US$ 26.6 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.



A prominent driver behind this market's evolution is the increasing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly practices. As consumers become more conscious of the environmental impact of textile production, textile manufacturers are compelled to adopt greener alternatives. This has led to a rise in the demand for pretreatment chemicals that are non-toxic, biodegradable, and low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Companies that can provide such eco-friendly solutions are well-positioned to capitalize on this growing trend.

The advent of smart textiles has opened up new avenues for pretreatment chemicals. These textiles incorporate advanced technologies such as sensors, conductive fibers, and self-cleaning properties. As a result, the demand for specialized pretreatment chemicals that enable these functionalities has skyrocketed. Manufacturers who can develop innovative chemical formulations to enhance the performance and functionality of smart textiles stand to gain a competitive edge in the market.

The textile pretreatment chemicals market is witnessing a surge in demand from emerging economies. As disposable income levels rise and consumer preferences evolve, these countries are witnessing significant growth in their textile industries. This presents an immense opportunity for pretreatment chemical manufacturers to tap into these expanding markets and establish a strong presence.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 18.8 Bn Estimated Value US$ 26.6 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 3.9% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 290 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America

Key Findings of the Market Report

Desizing agents are in high demand for their role in removing sizing agents, improving dye penetration, and enhancing fabric quality.

The apparel segment dominates the market, driven by high-quality clothing demand, fast fashion popularity, and changing consumer preferences.

The home furnishing segment in the Textile Pretreatment Chemicals Market is growing due to increased demand for stylish and durable textiles in interior decoration, driven by real estate growth and changing home decor trends.



Textile Pretreatment Chemicals Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Nanotechnology integration in textile pretreatment chemicals enhances fabric functionalities, including stain resistance, anti-bacterial properties, UV protection, and moisture management, driving market growth and meeting evolving consumer demands.

Digitalization in textile manufacturing with Industry 4.0 technologies like automation, robotics, and data analytics is improving textile pretreatment processes, optimizing resource utilization, minimizing waste, and enhancing productivity and cost-effectiveness.

Circular economy principles drive demand for sustainable pretreatment chemicals in the textile industry. Brands and manufacturers prioritize waste reduction, recycling, and repurposing, resulting in innovative chemicals that efficiently remove and recover dyes, promoting textile recycling and upcycling.

Consumers' environmental and health consciousness drives the demand for bio-based and natural ingredients in textile pretreatment chemicals. This trend fosters innovative solutions derived from renewable sources, meeting sustainability and regulatory needs.

The textile pretreatment chemicals market is experiencing a rising demand for specialty chemicals that enhance textile performance, including flame resistance, water repellency, anti-static properties, and durability, catering to specific industry needs.



Global Textile Pretreatment Chemicals Market: Regional Profile

North America showcases a mature textile pretreatment chemicals market. The region's well-established textile industry, emphasis on sustainability, and strong research and development capabilities drive the market. The demand for high-quality textiles and the presence of key market players in countries like the United States and Canada contribute to the market's growth.

Europe also holds a significant share in the textile pretreatment chemicals market. The region's focus on sustainable practices and strict regulations regarding chemical usage in textiles has fueled the demand for eco-friendly pretreatment chemicals. Key markets in Europe include Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, known for their strong textile manufacturing and fashion industries.

Asia Pacific holds a significant share in the global textile pretreatment chemicals market. The region's dominance can be attributed to the presence of major textile manufacturing hubs like China, India, and Bangladesh. Rapid industrialization, favorable government policies, and a large consumer base contribute to the market's growth in this region.



Textile Pretreatment Chemicals Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the textile pretreatment chemicals market is characterized by intense rivalry among key players. Companies are engaged in extensive research and development activities to develop innovative and sustainable solutions. Strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are prevalent, allowing companies to expand their product portfolios and gain a competitive edge in the market. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

CHT Group

Dow

Embassy Silicones

Lonsen, Inc.

Archroma

Huntsman International LLC

Evonik

The Lubrizol Corporation

Fibro Organic (India) Pvt. Ltd.

HT Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sarex

Cosmo Speciality Chemicals

Others



Some important developments with regard to textile pretreatment chemicals are as follows:

In May 2023, CHT Group, a leading sustainable specialty chemicals player, unveils their state-of-the-art production facility in Bangladesh, marking a milestone for innovation and growth.



Textile Pretreatment Chemicals Market: Key Segments

By Type

Desizing Agent

Bio-scouring Agent

Wetting Agent

Peroxide Stabilizer

Sequestering Agent

Demineralizing Agent

Others



By Application

Home Textiles Carpets and Rugs Bed Liners and Towels Others

Technical Textiles Agrotech Geotech Meditech Others

Industrial Textiles

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



