The Global Herbal Tea Market is forecast to grow by USD 885.1 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period

Our report on the herbal tea market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the wide availability of substitutes, rising costs of raw materials, and limited consumer awareness.



The herbal tea market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Green

• Black

• Yellow



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for products with health benefits as one of the prime reasons driving the herbal tea market growth during the next few years. Also, the expansion of herbal tea blends and frequent product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the herbal tea market covers the following areas:

• Herbal tea market sizing

• Herbal tea market forecast

• Herbal tea market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading herbal tea market vendors that include Associated British Foods Plc, BARRYS TEA, Bigelow Tea, FAVA TEA CO., Full Leaf Tea Co. LLC, Green Earth Products Pvt. Ltd., Harney and Sons Fine Teas, Lake Missoula Tea Co., MB Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Mother Parkers Tea and Coffee Inc., Mysooru Tea Co., Nestle SA, Organic India, Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Boulder Tea Co., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Mark T. Wendell Tea Co., Vahdam Teas Pvt. Ltd., Veda Tea Co., and Yunnancraft. Also, the herbal tea market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

