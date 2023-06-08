The Lead acid Battery Market is forecast to grow by 26.29 MW during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lead acid Battery Market for ESS in US 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459275/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the lead acid battery market for ess in us provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost-competitive energy storage solutions, change in energy mix, and rising demand for lead acid batteries for ESS projects.



The lead acid battery market for ESS in US is segmented as below:

By Ownership

• Utility owned

• Third-party owned

• Customer owned



By Application

• Basic

• Advanced



This study identifies the increase in renewable energy generation target as one of the prime reasons driving the lead acid battery market growth during the next few years. Also, requirement of continuous power supply in datacenters and increase in adoption of microgrids will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the lead acid battery market for ESS in US covers the following areas:

• Lead acid battery market sizing

• Lead acid battery market forecast

• Lead acid battery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lead acid battery market vendors that include A123 Systems LLC, Concorde Battery Corp., Crown Equipment Corp., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Hawker Powersource Inc., Power Sonic Corp., Scotts Emergency Lighting and Power Generation Inc., Surrette Battery Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trojan Battery Co. LLC, U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co., UPS Battery Center Ltd., Wirtz Mfg Co. Inc., AtBatt Inc., C and D Technologies Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH. Also, the lead acid battery market for ESS in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459275/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________