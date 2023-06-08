The Global MRO Distribution Market is forecast to grow by USD 89.78 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.58% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MRO Distribution Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459274/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the MRO distribution market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing penetration of Industry 4.0 globally, increased use of robots to ensure uninterrupted industrial operations, and service-life extension of military aircraft.



The MRO distribution market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Chemicals

• Transportation

• Food beverage and tobacco

• Electricals and electronics

• Textile apparel and footwear and others



By Type

• Industrial

• Electrical

• Facility

• Electronics and others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the smart equipment technology to track performance and maintenance needs as one of the prime reasons driving the MRO distribution market growth during the next few years. Also, the implementation of augmented reality (ar) in MRO and the growing focus on sustainability practices by MRO companies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the MRO distribution market covers the following areas:

• MRO distribution market sizing

• MRO distribution market forecast

• MRO distribution market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading MRO distribution market vendors that include Air Liquide SA, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., Colam Entreprendre, NOW Inc., Fastenal Co., Ferguson plc, Forge Industries Co., Genuine Parts Co., Gitanjali Industrial Mart Pvt.Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., MRC Global Inc., Nidec Corp., R.S. Hughes Co. Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SHV Holdings, SUMINISTROS Y SERVICIOS INDUSTRIALES SERVITEC S.A., The Home Depot Inc., Wajax Corp., WESCO International Inc., and W.W. Grainger Inc.. Also, the MRO distribution market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

