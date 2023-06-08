The Doughnuts Market is forecast to grow by $ 689.57 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.61% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Doughnuts Market in North America 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459273/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the doughnuts market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased snacking and indulgence consumption, rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets, and strong distribution network between bakery product manufacturers and customers.



The doughnuts market in North America is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Foodservice

• Retail



By Product

• Regular-sized yeast doughnuts

• Regular-sized cake doughnuts

• Mini-sized yeast doughnuts

• Mini-sized cake doughnuts



This study identifies the increasing online presence of doughnut vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the doughnuts market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in demand for private-label bakeries and the use of functional ingredients will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the doughnuts market in North America covers the following areas:

• Doughnuts market sizing

• Doughnuts market forecast

• Doughnuts market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading doughnuts market vendors that include Birdies LA, Blue Star Donuts, CookNSolo Restaurants, Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Dough Doughnuts, Glory Hole Doughnuts, Hogsalt, Honey Dew Associates Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., Jelly modern doughnuts, Krispy Kreme Inc., LaMars Donuts, Maple Donuts Inc., McDonald Corp., Pinkbox Doughnuts, Sidecar Doughnuts, Starbucks Corp., Sugar Shack Donuts and Coffee, The Wendys Co., and Union Square Donuts. Also, the doughnuts market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459273/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________