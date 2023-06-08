The Market at Locale, an all ages community event, is back and you're invited.

Boise, Idaho, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes is thrilled to announce the return of The Market at Locale, an extraordinary community event that promises an evening of excitement and entertainment in Boise's newest master-planned community, Locale. This highly anticipated gathering invites families, pups, and all to join us for a fun-filled experience like no other.

The Market at Locale offers a unique opportunity for residents and visitors alike to discover and support local vendors while indulging in delights from food trucks. This remarkable event also features a wide range of FREE activities for kids, ensuring an enjoyable time for the entire family.

Date: Friday, June 9th

Time: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Location: 7154 W Sugarwood St., Boise, 83709 (S Cole Rd. and W Lake Hazel Rd.)

“It’s been our goal to bring a new culture and energy to this area of Boise and the Market at Locale is doing just that.” said Corey Barton, President/Owner of CBH Homes.

The event promises a delightful array of offerings, including:

Kid-friendly activities: The Market at Locale is fun for all ages, with a variety of engaging and entertaining activities specially designed to keep them delighted and enthralled throughout the event.

Food trucks: Satisfy your taste buds with an incredible selection of culinary delights from a diverse range of local food trucks.

Vendors: With over 30 vendors, enjoy items like activewear, seasonings, wood decor, air fresheners, leather goods and even diamonds. There is something for everyone.

Model tours: Take a stroll through the magnificent model homes at Locale, experiencing firsthand the exceptional craftsmanship and innovative designs that CBH Homes is renowned for.

Free Giveaways: Attendees will have the opportunity to snag some exclusive swag items, and can enter to win a Retrospec Beach Cruiser and a Cordova Cooler!

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to join CBH Homes and the Locale community for an unforgettable evening of entertainment, shopping, and scrumptious food. Mark your calendars for Friday, June 9th, and come be a part of The Market at Locale. Read more here.

About CBH Homes:

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 31 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes is Idaho’s #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #55 in the nation and proudly working with over 25,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923







