The Global Medical Technologies Market is forecast to grow by USD 313 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period

Our report on the medical technologies market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases, the rising number of product launches in IVD, and the growing adoption of data analytics in the healthcare sector.



The medical technologies market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Medical devices

• In-vitro diagnostics



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing use of connected devices and technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the medical technologies market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of innovative technologies in medical devices and increasing number of strategic collaborations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the medical technologies market covers the following areas:

• Medical technologies market sizing

• Medical technologies market forecast

• Medical technologies market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical technologies market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Olympus Corp., OMRON Corp., Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Cardinal Health Inc.. Also, the medical technologies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

