The Global 5G IoT Market is forecast to grow by USD 77,586.17 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 106.67% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 5G IoT Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326422/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the 5G IoT market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising adoption of 5G, evolutionization automotive industry with IoT, and the large-scale benefits of using IoT devices.



The 5g iot market is segmented as below:

By Type

• 5G non-standalone

• 5G standalone



By Component

• Hardware

• Services

• Platform

• Connectivity



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growth in industrial automation as one of the prime reasons driving the 5G IoT market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid growth of wireless technology and robust demand from healthcare industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the 5G IoT market covers the following areas:

• 5G IoT market sizing

• 5G IoT market forecast

• 5G IoT market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 5G IoT market vendors that include Anritsu Corp., AT and T Inc., Cavalier Wireless Inc., Celona Inc., China Mobile Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Nokia Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., SATELIO IOT SERVICES, S.L., Semtech Corp., Sequans Communications SA, Shenzhen ThinkWill Communication Technology Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telenor Group, Telit IoT Platforms LLC, Thales Group, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc. Also, the 5G IoT market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326422/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________