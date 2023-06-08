CSX Announces $5 Million Donation to the B&O Railroad Museum to Launch a Transformation of the Campus in Southwest Baltimore

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced a gift of $5 million to the Baltimore and Ohio (B&O) Railroad Museum in Baltimore, MD towards the museum’s $30 million capital campaign in anticipation of the B&O railroad’s bicentennial anniversary in 2027.



“CSX is proud to support the future of the B&O Railroad Museum and help expand its role in the community,” said Joe Hinrichs, CSX president and chief executive officer. “As the successor to the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, CSX has been an integral part of the Maryland economy for generations. We are thrilled to be able to deliver this substantial contribution and serve as a catalyst of growth for this iconic institution and the Baltimore community.”

The donation will be used to build the “CSX Bicentennial Garden,” an amphitheater and multi-use space that can host local organizations and hold community gatherings. This installation will serve as a vibrant event space and provide a fresh, new location to welcome visitors to the museum. CSX is the first corporate patron to pledge support for the campaign, which will improve the overall campus flow, add state-of-the-art educational space, including an Innovation Hall focused on present-day and future railroad technology, house extensive historical archives, and spark community economic development.

“Today, we celebrate another great partnership between CSX and the State of Maryland as we honor the birthplace of American railroading, the B&O Railroad Museum,” said Governor Wes Moore. “This campus transformation will serve our administration’s goals of connecting institutions with their neighboring communities, expanding workforce training opportunities on campus, creating publicly accessible open space, and remodeling the South Car Works building, our nation’s oldest, continuously operating railroad repair facility as the new entryway to the Museum. Maryland will be ready to celebrate the 200th anniversary in 2027.”

Baltimore built the first miles of America’s railroads. And for nearly 200 years CSX and the B&O Railroad have been essential to the growth of Baltimore’s economy and community. From the Howard Street Tunnel modernization project to preserving the city’s heritage at the historic B&O Railroad Museum, CSX continues to invest in and serve the community it has proudly called home for nearly two centuries.

"We are profoundly grateful to CSX for their extraordinary commitment to the preservation and celebration of our nation's railroad heritage," said Kris Hoellen, executive director of the B&O Railroad Museum. “This significant contribution of $5 million dollars marks a milestone in our campaign towards transforming our campus in preparation for the 200th anniversary of American railroading in 2027. We thank CSX for their leadership to catalyze our campaign and for recognizing the importance of creating a beautiful, publicly accessible space in Southwest Baltimore - the CSX Bicentennial Garden.”

Public-private partnerships helps the museum’s continued ability to tell the story of how railroading has shaped the history of America. With the inaugural contribution, CSX is encouraging fellow corporate partners to support the museum’s campaign - investing in Maryland and the future of Baltimore communities.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corp. and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com.

About B&O Railroad Museum

The B&O Railroad Museum, the birthplace of American railroading, located in Baltimore, Maryland is a full affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, and a National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Site. It is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of American railroading and its impact on American society, culture, and economy. The museum is home to the oldest, most comprehensive collection of railroad artifacts in the Western Hemisphere including an unparalleled roster of 19th and 20th century railroad equipment, the 1851 Mt. Clare Station, the 1884 Baldwin Roundhouse and first mile of commercial railroad track in America. For further information on the B&O Railroad Museum, please call 410-752-2490 or visit www.borail.org.

