The Podcast Market is forecast to grow by USD 1127.66 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period

Our report on the podcast market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to internet, increase in number of subscriptions services, and growth in mobile advertisement spending.



The podcast market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Type

• Interviews

• Conversational

• Solo

• Panels

• Repurposed content



By Genre

• News and politics

• Society and culture

• Comedy

• Sports

• Others



This study identifies the advent of smart speakers as one of the prime reasons driving the podcast market growth during the next few years. Also, growing adoption of wearable technology and increasing emergence of bundled services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the podcast market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Podcast market sizing

• Podcast market forecast

• Podcast market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading podcast market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Audioboom Group plc, Block Inc., British Broadcasting Corp., CBS Interactive Inc., Deezer SA, Funkwhale, Guardian News and Media Ltd., hearthis.at, iHeartMedia Inc., Jamendo SA, Jango, Maple Media LLC, Mixcloud Ltd., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sorted Ventures Ltd., SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG, and Spotify Technology SA. Also, the podcast market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

