The Global Architectural Services Market is forecast to grow by USD 88.61 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period

Our report on the architectural services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of the global construction industry, increasing requirements for large-scale project management, and reduction in design time.



The architectural services market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Construction and project management

• Engineering and interior designing

• Urban planning

• Architectural advisory services

• Others



By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing prevalence of building information modeling (bim) as one of the prime reasons driving the architectural services market growth during the next few years. Also, use of technology in smart building and modular and prefabricated construction will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the architectural services market covers the following areas:

• Architectural services market sizing

• Architectural services market forecast

• Architectural services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading architectural services market vendors that include AECOM, Aedas Ltd., Arcadis NV, Arup Group Ltd., C.F. Moller Danmark AS, Dar Al Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners Holdings Ltd., DP Architects Pte Ltd., Foster and Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., HKS Inc., HOK Group Inc., Jacobs Solutions Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd., Perkins Eastman, SAS AREP, Scott Brownrigg, Stantec Inc., Surbana Jurong Pvt. Ltd., and The Jerde Partnership Inc. Also, the architectural services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

