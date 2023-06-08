Edenred joins the CAC 40

English French

Edenred, a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, is joining the CAC 40, the Paris stock exchange’s benchmark index. The decision was made by Euronext Paris’ Expert Indices Committee, with effect from June 19, 2023.

Edenred’s inclusion in the CAC 40 index is recognition of the Group’s stock market performance since its IPO, on July 2, 2010, as part of the demerger of the Accor group’s Services business. After radically disrupting its business model, Edenred has today become the everyday platform for people at work, operating in 45 countries. This transformation has resulted in sustainable and profitable growth, enabling Edenred to reach new scale, with its main business and financial indicators (total revenue, EBITDA, net profit, free cash flow) doubling between 2016 and 2022. Over the same period, its market capitalization has more than tripled, from €4.4 billion at the end of 2015 to €15.2 billion on June 8, 2023.

Edenred has also made ESG a core component of its development. This commitment is reflected in the Group’s CSR policy, “Ideal”, which was launched in 2017, as well as in the positive impact that Edenred’s solutions have on user behavior, in particular by providing access to healthy food and sustainable mobility.

Edenred’s inclusion in the CAC 40 comes just a few months after the October 2022 launch of its Beyond 22-25 strategy. Through this plan, Edenred has set itself even more ambitious financial targets than in its previous plan, with a commitment to generate annual like-for-like EBITDA growth of more than 12% and an annual free-cash-flow/EBITDA conversion rate of more than 70%. ESG is also embedded deeply in Beyond 22-25 , with stronger extra-financial commitments including reaching net zero carbon by 2050, in line with SBTi targets1.

Based on this plan, Edenred believes that it can reasonably aim for total revenue of around €5 billion by 2030, through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. The strong performance recorded since the presentation of Beyond 22-25 , as well as the recent acquisition of Reward Gateway, support the Group’s ambitions. As proof, the Group’s share price has risen by over 20% since the announcement, reflecting market confidence in Edenred’s continued trajectory of sustainable and profitable growth.

Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred, said: “We are proud to be joining the CAC 40, a milestone in Edenred’s history just a few months after being included in the CAC 40 ESG index. I would like to warmly thank Edenred’s 12,000 employees, without whom none of this would have been possible. This honor is proof of the Group’s successful transformation. By connecting 52 million users and two million merchants via close to one million corporate clients, Edenred has established itself as the everyday platform for people at work. Our fully digital, easy-to-use earmarked funds solutions provide fitting, real-world responses to our clients’ needs. Against a backdrop of changing work practices, employee disengagement and the need for better control of fleet expenses, these solutions are more attractive than ever. And because it reflects both our market capitalization and share liquidity, this inclusion in the CAC 40 index is a testament to investors’ confidence in our Beyond 22-25 strategic plan and our prospects for generating sustainable and profitable growth.”

About Edenred

Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting 52 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 45 countries via close to 1 million corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).

True to the Group’s purpose, “Enrich connections. For good.”, these solutions enhance users’ well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies’ attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products and softer mobility.

Edenred’s 12,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day.

In 2022, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed some €38 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.E., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.

