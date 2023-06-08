The Global Network Management System (NMS) Market is forecast to grow by USD 5454.03 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Network Management System (NMS) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303769/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for efficient network management, rise of cloud computing, and collaboration and partnership among vendors.



The network management system (NMS) market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud



By End-user

• Large enterprises

• SMEs



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of cloud-based NMS as one of the prime reasons driving the network management system (NMS) market growth during the next few years. Also, increased investment in IT infrastructure and outsourcing of NMS services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading network management system (NMS) market vendors that include BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Colasoft, Dell Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Kentik Inc., LiveAction, NetScout Systems Inc., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Riverbed Technology Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Viavi Solutions Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.. Also, the network management system (NMS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

