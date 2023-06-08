Electric Lunchbox Market to Grow at a 4.0% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, Reaching US$ 1.5 billion: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global electric lunchbox market is anticipated to grow at a 4.0% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. A market valuation of US$ 1.5 billion is expected by end of the forecast period.



The burgeoning demand for plastic electric lunch boxes among millennials in emerging nations like China, Brazil, and India, along with the inflating disposable income, is set to fuel the market's growth. These lunch boxes are cost-effective, lightweight, and expected to drive the market's growth rate.

In today's era, there is a growing preference for electric lunch boxes that have low electricity consumption and can be conveniently connected to a car's Universal Serial Bus (USB) charging port. By minimizing power usage, these lunch boxes offer a practical solution.

Moreover, their travel-friendly nature makes them highly advantageous for excursions and vacations. With an increasing number of short trips and outings for both work and leisure, the usage of electric lunch boxes is expected to surge, consequently driving market growth in the forecast period.

In the electric lunch box market, companies are expected to prioritize enhancing their brand visibility and online presence. E-commerce platforms will most likely continue to be the prominent sales channels. Effective digital marketing strategies that emphasize product details, functionality, pricing, and technology will be crucial.

Additionally, companies should aim to increase sales through offline distribution channels such as supermarkets, electric stores, and hypermarkets. Product innovation is set to remain a key strategy for players in the global market.

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=35645

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.1 Bn Estimated Value US$ 1.5 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.0% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 210 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, By Category, By Power Source Type, By Capacity, By Design, By Price, By End-user, By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Cello World Private Limited, Hamilton Housewares Private Limited, Haven Innovation Inc., Koolatron Corporation, Newell Brands, SKG Electric Co. Ltd., Tayama Appliance Inc., Thermos LLC, Trevidea S.r.l., Zojirushi Corporation

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

The global electric lunchbox market is expected to be worth US$ 1.14 billion as of 2023.

From 2023 to 2031, the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.5 %.

By distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

By power source corded segment is expected to lead the market while exhibiting a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

As per TMR projections, the demand for electric lunchboxes in China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.



Electric Lunchbox Market: Growth Drivers & Trends

The demand for electric lunch boxes is projected to register significant growth due to the outstanding convenience offered by these boxes.

The growing global awareness of the significance of maintaining a healthy diet is driving the increased usage of this product and serving as a significant catalyst for market growth.

The increasing trend of families providing nutritious, warm, and healthy food to hospital patients is expected to drive the demand for the product.

The growing number of people embarking on road trips to different destinations is contributing to the increased usage of electric lunch boxes, thereby driving market growth.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=35645<ype=S

Electric Lunchbox Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to maintain its prominent market share and dominance in electric lunch box market throughout the forecast period. The region's demand for electric lunch boxes is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The region benefits from the popularity of friends and family gatherings, picnics, and the rising trend of using lunch boxes during camping, all of which contribute to increased product consumption.



The market in Asia Pacific is expected to accumulate over 36% market share in 2023 while growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to play a significant role in the electric lunch box market due to the increasing presence of manufacturers like Hamilton Housewares Private Limited, Cello World, and others, who offer the product at an affordable price range, thereby driving its usage.



The limited availability of cafeterias in educational institutions, particularly schools, also contributes to increased consumption. Additionally, many minimum wage workers opt to carry lunch boxes daily to reduce their expenses and enjoy warm and nutritious meals, further boosting the use of electric lunch boxes.



Electric Lunchbox Market: Prominent Players

The global market for electric lunchboxes is characterized by several regional and global entities. Some key electric lunchbox providers profiled by TMR include:

Cello World Private Limited

Hamilton Housewares Private Limited

Haven Innovation Inc.

Koolatron Corporation

Newell Brands

SKG Electric Co. Ltd.

Tayama Appliance Inc.

Thermos LLC

Trevidea S.r.l.

Zojirushi Corporation

Prominent developments in the electric lunchbox market domain by key players are as follows:

Thermos LLC unveiled the Icon Series in February 2023, featuring an extensive lineup of products specifically designed for cold beverages and hydration.

In January 2023, Newell Brands unveiled plans for a restructuring program aimed at enhancing the company's strength through leveraging its scale. The initiative involves reducing complexity, streamlining the operating model, and driving operational efficiencies.

Cello World Private Limited secured a US$ 43 million investments from ICICI Venture in November 2022 to support the expansion of its product offerings.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=35645

Electric Lunchbox Market- Key Segments

By Type Single Layer Multilayer

By Category Microwave Steam

By Power Source Type Corded Cordless

By Capacity Below 1 Litre 1 - 1.8 Litre Above 1.8 Litre

By Design Rectangle Round Square

By Price Below US$ 100 US$ 100 - 400 Above US$ 400

By End- U ser Residential Office Workers Students Travelers Commercial Food Delivery Services Catering Events Food Trucks Others (Hospitals, Self-serving Stations, etc.)

By Distribution Channel Online Company Owned Website E-Commerce Website Offline Hypermarket / Supermarket Specialty Stores Others (Independent Retail Stores, Electric Stores, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Read More Related Reports:

Baby Bottle Warmer and Sterilizer Market Size [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Growth

Air Purifier Market Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2023-2031

Mosquito Repellent Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com