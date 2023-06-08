The Global Succinic Acid Market is forecast to grow by USD 211.71 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.85% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Succinic Acid Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028414/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the succinic acid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by application in various industries, consumer preference toward environment-friendly products, and expanding F&B industry.



The succinic acid market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Petro-based

• Bio-based



By End-user

• Industrial

• Coatings

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the bio-succinic acid gaining popularity as one of the prime reasons driving the succinic acid market growth during the next few years. Also, investment in R&D by vendors and high demand for food regulators will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the succinic acid market covers the following areas:

• Succinic acid market sizing

• Succinic acid market forecast

• Succinic acid market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading succinic acid market vendors that include EMCO Dyestuff Pvt. Ltd., Fengchen Group Co. Ltd., HENAN BON INDUSTRIAL CHEMICAL CO. LTD., Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd., KUNSHAN ODOWELL CO. LTD., Labdhi Chemicals, LCY Chemical Corp., Merck KGaA, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Vizag Chemical International, Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd., Aurochemicals, Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Corbion nv, Jinan Qinmu Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., and Nice Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Also, the succinic acid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



