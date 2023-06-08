Human Powered AI Meromai Launches, Bringing Crowdsourced Human Curation to Artificial Intelligence while Rewarding Contributors

George Town, Cayman Islands, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meromai, the decentralized human-powered AI platform, launches today, promising to change the way people work, shop, play, and interact with the world - and each other. By crowdsourcing the curation of Open Source AI data sets for applications across a broad range of topics, Meromai provides a powerful alternative to corporate offerings.

Unlike most AI platforms, Meromai is trained using Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), where users are recognized and valued for their contributions. The platform incentivizes AI curation with a points based rewards system, creating a collaborative and inclusive environment. Points are rewarded for prompts, responses, curation and overall quality, ensuring more accurate and diverse results that can be used across a broad range of applications.

Meromai is built on a distributed GPU network, enabling the platform to process large volumes of data quickly and efficiently. This allows users to generate insights and predictions in real-time, without the need for expensive hardware investments.

"Artificial intelligence will transform so many aspects of our lives, but it requires high-quality data and human expertise to be useful," said a Meromai spokesperson. "By including human contributions, Meromai democratizes AI and makes it accessible to everyone. We believe this is the future of AI, and we're excited to be at the forefront of this movement."

Meromai users will curate hundreds of topics, starting with food, writing and travel. The curated topics will then be used to train multiple Open Source AI models, empowering companies and individuals with more accurate AI results to make better decisions.

The Meromai platform is live and can be found at https://merom.ai, where users can contribute prompts and responses to earn points. Points will later be convertible to rewards, including cryptocurrency, when the Meromai ecosystem can support it. A roadmap will be released in a future phase.

“We’re looking forward to having people help to build high quality, Open Source AI,” said the Meromai spokesperson. “We aren’t asking for your money. We’re asking for your time to build a truly useful Human Powered AI platform.”

About Meromai

Merom.ai is a groundbreaking Open Source AI platform designed to encourage and reward human participation.