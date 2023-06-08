Statement by SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman on the Confirmation of Dilawar Syed to Serve as Deputy Administrator

WASHINGTON, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman today issued the following statement after the Senate confirmed Dilawar Syed to be Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration:

“I applaud the United States Senate’s bipartisan confirmation of Dilawar Syed as Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Dilawar is an accomplished entrepreneurial leader who will be a part of my team working to advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s mission to expand access to capital and services for small businesses across the country.

Dilawar is a living example of the American dream, immigrating to the United States, working in business, scaling companies, and creating jobs. Dilawar has served at the U.S. Department of State, working across the globe to help American companies compete and win in international markets. I am confident that Dilawar’s experience and background will help us fulfill President Biden’s economic agenda by supporting America’s small business owners and creating an economy from the bottom up and middle out.”

