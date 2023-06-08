Pineapple, Inc. Announces Removal of Caveat Emptor From Ticker Symbol

Company becomes one of only a few public companies to ever obtain a 211 public quotation clearance and Caveat Emptor removal from OTC Markets after being delisted

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PINEAPPLE, INC. (OTC Pink: PNPL) (the “Company” or “Pineapple”), a company in the legal cannabis industry that focuses on non-plant touching activities, such as leases to licensed cannabis operators, online and in-store hemp-derived CBD transactions, and cannabis business licensing and consulting services, is pleased to announce that the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC Markets") has removed the caveat emptor designation which had previously been associated with its ticker symbol. The Company has been restored to Pink Current Information status. As a result, there is now an active market without any restrictions on the Company's securities.

"The Caveat Emptor removal is a direct result of the diligence of the OTC Markets Surveillance Team and our commitment to our shareholders to implement sound governance and deliberate transparency," stated Chairman, Matthew Feinstein. He added, “Since being delisted in the Spring of 2016 we took it as a challenge to rehabilitate Pineapple for the shareholders and also company principals. We never gave up on Pineapple and that commitment has been demonstrated through the events of today”.

CEO and President Shawn Credle remarked, “This monumental feat that we've accomplished is the culmination of a seven-year journey that included obtaining 15c211 clearance through FINRA to commence public quotations again and ultimately an extensive review from OTC Markets regarding our Company and its principals to have the caveat emptor symbol removed. I believe there have only been a handful of companies in history to have ever achieved what we just have. Personally, this was one of my biggest tasks to accomplish in coming aboard as our new CEO in 2018. I am beyond proud of the sheer perseverance and dedication demonstrated by everyone of us here at Pineapple.

About Pineapple, Inc.

Pineapple, Inc. (the “Company” or “Pineapple”) is based in Los Angeles, California. The Company procures and leases properties to licensed cannabis operators and provides nationwide hemp-derived CBD sales via online and in-store transactions. Through the Company’s operating subsidiary, Pineapple Express Consulting Inc., it also offers cannabis business licensing and consulting services. The Company’s executive team blends enterprise-level corporate expertise with decades of combined experience operating in the tightly-regulated cannabis industry.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “potential”, “possible”, “probable”, “believes”, “seeks”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “will likely result”, “would”, “should”, “could”, continue”, “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to changes in economic conditions, competition and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 5, 2023, and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contact:

Matthew Feinstein, Director

Pineapple, Inc.

Office: 877-310-PNPL