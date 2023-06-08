Rotary Lobe Pump Market to hit $ 1,143.28 Mn by 2030, Says Consegic Business Intelligence

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Rotary Lobe Pump Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 771.25 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 1,143.28 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Rotary lobe pump refers to a type of valve-less, self-priming, rotating positive displacement pump. The compact design, operational reliability, and high-power density of rotary lobe pumps make it ideal for handling various media, particularly demanding media with specific pumping characteristics.





The increasing utilization of rotary lobe pumps in the food & beverage industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising investments in the expansion of food & beverage facilities are propelling the market demand for rotary lobe pumps. For instance, in March 2021, Nature Bio Foods BV launched its new organic food processing facility in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The new facility aims at providing organic food ingredients to consumers throughout the country. Therefore, the expansion of food & beverage facilities is driving the adoption of rotary lobe pumps for food processing applications, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Additionally, the rising application of rotary lobe pumps in the chemical sector is expected to promote potential opportunities for the growth of the rotary lobe pump market. Rotary lobe pumps are ideal for deployment in chemical facilities for processing applications including pumping processes, owing to its high performance and flexibility. However, the high cost of rotary lobe pumps is hindering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 1,143.28 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 5.3% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Borger GmbH, Alfa Laval AB, NETZSCH Group, GEA Group, Vogelsang GmbH & Co. KG, SPXELOW Inc., LobePro, Verder Liquids BV, INOXPA Group, ZEILFELDER Pumps, Fristam Pumpen GmbH By Type Single-Lobe, Bi-Wing Lobe, Tri-Lobe, and Multi-Lobe By End-User Food & Beverage, Chemical, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Pulp & Paper, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa



Rotary Lobe Pump Market Growth Drivers:

The increasing adoption of rotary lobe pumps in the food & beverage industry is driving the growth of the market.

The rising utilization of rotary lobe pumps in wastewater treatment sector is accelerating the growth of the market.

Restraints

Availability of substitutes is limiting the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Growing chemical industry offers opportunities for market growth.

Global Rotary Lobe Pump Market Segmentation Details:

Based on type, the bi-wing lobe segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The characteristics of bi-wing lobe pumps such as gentle product handling, integrated shaft and gear design, superior hygiene, and ease of cleaning and maintenance are prime aspects driving the growth of the segment. Moreover, the increasing utilization of bi-wing lobe pumps in pharmaceutical and food processing industries is driving the growth of the bi-wing lobe segment.

Based on End-User, the food and beverage segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Rotary lobe pumps are often deployed in food and beverage plants for sanitary and processing applications. Factors including the expansion of food & beverage manufacturing facilities, and rising adoption of rotary lobe pumps for food processing applications are among the key factors boosting the growth of the food & beverage segment.

Based on region, North American region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The growth of multiple industries including food & beverage, pharmaceutical, wastewater treatment, and others is driving the growth of rotary lobe pump market in North America. Moreover, the rising investments in pharmaceutical and food & beverage manufacturing among others are further propelling the growth of the market in the North American region.

Recent Developments

In May 2021, Verder Group acquired the Jabsco rotary lobe pumps product line from Xylem. The acquisition aims at strengthening the company’s position in hygienic pumps for food & beverage and pharmaceutical applications.

In April 2021, Packo launched its new rotary lobe pump that is primarily designed for biotech, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. The rotary lobe pump is ideal for various applications, ranging from cosmetic products such as gels, shampoos, and personal hygiene products to pharmaceutical substances demanding a high level of safety in terms of handling and hygiene.

List of Major Global Rotary Lobe Pump Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

• Borger GmbH

• Alfa Laval AB

• NETZSCH Group

• GEA Group

• Vogelsang GmbH & Co. KG

• SPXELOW Inc.

• LobePro

• Verder Liquids BV

• INOXPA Group

• ZEILFELDER Pumps

• Fristam Pumpen GmbH

Global Rotary Lobe Pump Market Segmentation:

By Type

Single-Lobe

Bi-Wing Lobe

Tri-Lobe

Multi-Lobe

By End-User Food & Beverage Chemical Oil & Gas Water & Wastewater Pulp & Paper Others



Key Questions Covered in the Rotary Lobe Pump Market Report

What is rotary lobe pump?

- Rotary lobe pumps are a type of positive-displacement pumps that utilizes two or more lobes that rotate around parallel shafts in the pump’s body in order to move liquid.

What is the dominating segment in the rotary lobe pump market by type?

- In 2022, the bi-wing lobe segment accounted for the highest market share of 36.21% in the overall rotary lobe pump market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the rotary lobe pump growth in the coming years?

- North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for rotary lobe pumps from food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and wastewater treatment sectors among others is driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period due to rapid pace of industrialization and growth of multiple industries such as pharmaceutical, food & beverage, oil & gas, and others.

