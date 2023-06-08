Celldex Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Barzolvolimab Presentations at EAACI 2023

HAMPTON, N.J., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that data from the Company’s barzolvolimab program will be presented at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Congress 2023 being held June 9-11 in Hamburg, Germany.



PRESENTATION DETAILS

Late Breaking Oral Presentation Number 000401: Barzolvolimab Demonstrates Clinical Activity in a Multiple Ascending Dose Trial in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

Session Date & Time: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 12:00 - 1:00 pm CEST; 6:00 - 7:00 am EDT

Session: Urticaria and angioedema from bench to bedside

Presenting Author: Marcus Maurer, M.D., Professor of Dermatology and Allergy at Charité - Universitätsmedizin in Berlin

Oral Presentation Number 000393: Barzolvolimab Demonstrates Clinical Activity in Antihistamine Refractory Cholinergic Urticaria

Session Date & Time: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 4:45 pm - 6:15 pm CEST; 10:45 am - 12:15 pm EDT

Session: Novel treatment approaches in urticaria

Presenting Author: Eva Grekowitz, M.D., Clinical Investigator, Department of Dermatology, Venerology and Allergy at Charité - Universitätsmedizin in Berlin

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer. Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contact

Sarah Cavanaugh

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration

(508) 864-8337

scavanaugh@celldex.com

Patrick Till

Meru Advisors

(484) 788-8560

ptill@meruadvisors.com