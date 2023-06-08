ZoomerMedia announces acquisition of The Peak Canada’s Source for Concise Canadian Business News

TORONTO, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoomerMedia Limited (TSXV: ZUM) (“ZoomerMedia”) announces that it has completed the acquisition of all the outstanding shares of The Peak Media Collective Inc. (PMC). Founded in 2020, The Peak serves busy Canadian professionals and business leaders with the top global business, finance, and tech stories of the day packaged in a smart, fast, and easily digestible format. The aggregate purchase price of $5 million is comprised of $3.5 million cash on closing and a $1.5 million promissory note.



The Peak’s flagship daily newsletter covers the biggest Canadian and global business stories and has a readership of 115,000 Canadians, predominantly affluent young professionals in urban centres who are actively in the market for financial products and services. Its personal finance newsletter reaches nearly 25,000 Canadians.

The Peak's podcasts—The Peak Daily, a 7-minute weekday news roundup co-hosted by Brett Chang and Jay Rosenthal, and Free Lunch featuring weekly deep dive interviews with prominent Canadian experts and policymakers—are downloaded over 100,000 times every month.

The Peak also reaches millions of Canadians monthly – 2.8 million in May 2023 – with fun, smart business news and content through its fast-growing platforms on TikTok and Instagram.

Said Moses Znaimer, Founder, CEO and President, ZoomerMedia: “Business news is serious business, but I’ve been a fan of The Peak’s lighter tone, packaged along with its concise content, since I first came upon it a while ago. I understand busy people and if The Peak can bring them, which is to say me, all the top daily finance and tech stories we need to know in less than 10 minutes, that’s a big idea with a big future.

This acquisition follows our recent additions of blogTO and The Daily Hive to ZoomerMedia’s roster of digital publications, and furthers our expansion into subject verticals that are most relevant to Canadians. Taken together with EverythingZoomer.com and our legacy television and radio properties, they amplify our ability to appeal to different generations through different platforms and genres.”

Said Brett Chang, CEO and Co-Founder of The Peak: "This is an incredible opportunity to supercharge The Peak's mission of becoming the go-to media outlet for modern business leaders and decision makers in Canada. Not only will Zoomer's resources allow us to grow faster and further than we could have alone, the opportunity to learn from and work with Moses will help take our operation to the next level."

About ZoomerMedia Limited

Founded by television and media icon Moses Znaimer in 2008, ZoomerMedia Limited is a multimedia company devoted to creating content, services and experiences for Canada's most powerful audiences: the 17.2 million people aged 45-plus aka "Zoomers", and the 13.7 million Millennials and Gen Zs, coincidentally also called "Zoomers", who follow in their footsteps.

ZoomerMedia operates 5 TV, 2 Radio, 3 Print, 3 Live Event, and 15 Digital properties including the newly acquired youth-friendly local news and lifestyle digital publication blogTO. ZoomerMedia produces original TV, Radio, and Podcast programming, offers clients creative audio and video production services, and bespoke events on site at its 2.6 acre complex in Toronto's Liberty Village.

For specific ZoomerMedia property names and focus, please see below.

ZoomerMedia's Television properties include: VisionTV, available in 7.5 million households is Canada's home for British comedy and drama series, plus uplifting movies, music, news, and multicultural and multilingual faith programming; ONETV: The Exercise & Entertainment Channel, combines original yoga, pilates, tai chi, and cardio fitness series with British serial soaps, dramas and American movies; JoyTV in Vancouver, Victoria, Surrey and the Fraser Valley, and FAITH TV in Winnipeg are devoted to broadcasting Christian, multi-faith, and local content.

ZoomerMedia's Digital properties include: blogto.com, Canada's unrivalled local publisher across digital and social media platforms, bringing in 8 million monthly active users, and over 360 million page views annually; dailyhive.com, the dominant platform in Western Canada and one of the country’s most followed news brands with over 9 million monthly active users, nearly 300 million annual page views, and 3.1 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and Linkedin; and EverythingZoomer.com, Canada's leading provider of online content targeting the 45-plus.

ZoomerMedia's Radio properties include: The New Classical FM, Canada's only commercial all classical music radio station broadcasting over three frequencies in a unique regional Ontario network: 96.3FM CFMZ-FM Toronto (GTA), 103.1FM CFMX-FM Cobourg (Eastern Ontario), and 102.9FM CFMO-FM Collingwood (Southern Georgian Bay); and Zoomer Radio, The Original Greatest Hits, the biggest broadcast footprint in Canada also reaching 28 American States, and broadcasting simultaneously both in AM and FM in Toronto (740AM CFZM-AM and 96.7FM CFZM-FM).

ZoomerMedia's Print properties include: ZOOMER Magazine, the Company's flagship magazine and Canada's largest paid circulation magazine for the 45-plus market; On The Bay Magazine, a dominant regional lifestyle magazine published quarterly for the 20 towns and villages of Ontario's Southern Georgian Bay; and Tonic Magazine, a regional health and wellness magazine published bi-monthly and distributed across the City of Toronto.

