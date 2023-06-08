NYSE American Initiates Delisting Proceedings for BiomX Warrants

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NESS ZIONA, Israel, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that the Company’s warrants (“the Warrants”), which have been listed on NYSE American under the ticker symbol, PHGE.WS, are in the process of being delisted. Trading in the Company’s Warrants was suspended as of Monday, June 5, 2023.



The delisting of the Company’s Warrants is expected to have no impact on the continued listing of the Company’s common stock — ticker symbol PHGE — and units — ticker symbol PHGE.U — which will continue to trade on the NYSE American.

On June 2, 2023, NYSE Regulation announced delisting proceedings with respect to the Company’s Warrants after determining that the Warrants, which were each exercisable for one-half of a share of common stock, at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, were no longer suitable for listing pursuant to Section 1001 of the NYSE American Company Guide due to the low trading price of the Warrants.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

