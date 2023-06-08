[Latest] Global Virtual Corporate Events Market Size/Share is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 27% to Reach US$ 782.91 Billion By 2032 | Custom Market Insights Study

Austin, TX, USA, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Virtual Corporate Events Market Size, Trends and Insights By Event Type (Internal, External, Extended), By Service (Communication, Recruitment, Sales & Marketing, Training), By Establishment Size (SMBs, Large Enterprises), By End-user (Educational Institutions, Enterprises, Organizations, Others), By Application (Conferences, Exhibitions/Trade Shows, Summits, Others), By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Information Technology (IT), Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecom, Others), By Use Case (Everyday Events, Large-scale Events), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Virtual Corporate Events Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 115.37 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 182.82 Billion in 2023and is expected to reach a value of around USD 782.91 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 27% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Virtual Corporate Events Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

The Virtual Corporate Events market is influenced by various dynamic factors that shape its growth and development. These dynamics include:

Shift to Remote Work: The widespread adoption of remote work practices has significantly impacted the virtual events market. With more companies embracing remote work models, there is a growing need for virtual platforms and solutions that facilitate communication, collaboration, and engagement among remote teams. The shift to remote work has accelerated the demand for virtual corporate events as a means to connect employees, clients, and stakeholders.

Advancements in Technology: Continuous advancements in technology play a crucial role in the growth of the virtual corporate events market. Improvements in video conferencing, live streaming, virtual event platforms, and engagement tools enhance the overall virtual event experience. Innovations such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are also being integrated into virtual events, providing immersive and interactive experiences.

Cost and Resource Efficiency: Virtual corporate events offer cost and resource advantages over physical events. Companies can save on expenses related to travel, accommodation, venue rentals, catering, and event logistics. Additionally, virtual events can accommodate a larger number of attendees without space limitations, leading to cost-effective scalability and increased ROI.

Global Reach and Accessibility: Virtual events eliminate geographical barriers and enable businesses to reach a global audience. Attendees can participate in events from anywhere, increasing accessibility and inclusivity. Virtual events also provide opportunities for businesses to expand their customer base, connect with international markets, and foster global partnerships.

Enhanced Engagement and Interaction: Virtual event platforms offer a wide range of interactive features that promote engagement and interaction among attendees. Live chat, Q&A sessions, polling, networking opportunities, virtual breakout rooms, and gamification elements create a dynamic and immersive event experience, leading to higher attendee satisfaction and participation.

Analytics and Insights: Virtual events provide valuable data and analytics on attendee behavior, engagement levels, and event performance. This data-driven approach enables event organizers to measure the success of their events, identify areas for improvement, and personalize future virtual experiences to better cater to attendees’ preferences and expectations.

Sustainability and Environmental Considerations: The growing focus on sustainability and reducing carbon footprints has led to a shift towards virtual events. By eliminating the need for physical travel and reducing resource consumption, virtual corporate events contribute to environmental conservation and align with sustainable business practices.

Evolving Event Formats: Virtual corporate events are evolving beyond traditional formats to cater to diverse needs and preferences. Hybrid events, which combine elements of virtual and in-person experiences, are gaining popularity as they offer the best of both worlds. The flexibility to host fully virtual, hybrid, or on-demand events allows businesses to adapt their event strategies to changing circumstances and audience preferences.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 182.82 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 782.91 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 115.37 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 27% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Event Type, Service, Establishment Size, End-user, Application, Industry Vertical, Use Case and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Virtual Corporate Events Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Virtual Corporate Events market , leading to both challenges and opportunities. Here is an analysis of the market in light of the pandemic:

The shift from Physical to Virtual Events: The pandemic and associated restrictions on travel and gatherings forced companies to cancel or postpone physical events. This led to the rapid adoption of virtual corporate events as an alternative to continuing business activities. The need for social distancing and remote work practices accelerated the demand for virtual event platforms and solutions.

The pandemic and associated restrictions on travel and gatherings forced companies to cancel or postpone physical events. This led to the rapid adoption of virtual corporate events as an alternative to continuing business activities. The need for social distancing and remote work practices accelerated the demand for virtual event platforms and solutions. Increased Demand for Virtual Communication and Collaboration: With employees working remotely, companies relied heavily on virtual communication and collaboration tools. Virtual events became essential for internal meetings, training sessions, town halls, and conferences. The virtual format allowed companies to maintain business continuity, facilitate employee engagement, and ensure effective communication during challenging times.

With employees working remotely, companies relied heavily on virtual communication and collaboration tools. Virtual events became essential for internal meetings, training sessions, town halls, and conferences. The virtual format allowed companies to maintain business continuity, facilitate employee engagement, and ensure effective communication during challenging times. The Surge in Virtual Event Platform Usage : Virtual event platform providers experienced a surge in demand as companies sought solutions to host virtual conferences, trade shows, webinars, and other corporate events. Providers had to rapidly scale up their infrastructure and enhance features to meet the increased demand and deliver seamless virtual event experiences.

: Virtual event platform providers experienced a surge in demand as companies sought solutions to host virtual conferences, trade shows, webinars, and other corporate events. Providers had to rapidly scale up their infrastructure and enhance features to meet the increased demand and deliver seamless virtual event experiences. Innovations in Virtual Event Technologies: The pandemic accelerated the development and adoption of new technologies in the virtual events space. Companies invested in innovative features such as virtual booths, live streaming, networking tools, and interactive elements to replicate the engagement and experience of in-person events. Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies were also explored to enhance the immersive nature of virtual events.

Competitive Landscape of the Virtual Corporate Events Market

The competitive landscape of the Virtual Corporate Events market is dynamic and evolving, with several key players competing to gain market share and meet the growing demand for virtual event solutions. Here are some notable players in the market:

Zoom: Zoom is a leading provider of video conferencing and virtual meeting solutions. It gained immense popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued to expand its offerings to cater to virtual events, including webinars, town halls, and large-scale conferences.

Zoom is a leading provider of video conferencing and virtual meeting solutions. It gained immense popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued to expand its offerings to cater to virtual events, including webinars, town halls, and large-scale conferences. Microsoft Teams: Microsoft Teams is a collaboration platform that offers video conferencing capabilities, chat features, and document sharing. It has gained widespread adoption and has been used for virtual corporate events such as team meetings, training sessions, and conferences.

Microsoft Teams is a collaboration platform that offers video conferencing capabilities, chat features, and document sharing. It has gained widespread adoption and has been used for virtual corporate events such as team meetings, training sessions, and conferences. Cisco Webex: Webex, developed by Cisco, is a comprehensive collaboration platform that offers video conferencing, webinars, virtual events, and team collaboration features. It has a strong presence in the corporate market and is frequently used for virtual meetings and events.

Webex, developed by Cisco, is a comprehensive collaboration platform that offers video conferencing, webinars, virtual events, and team collaboration features. It has a strong presence in the corporate market and is frequently used for virtual meetings and events. Hopin: Hopin is a virtual events platform that provides a wide range of features to host virtual conferences, trade shows, job fairs, and other corporate events. It offers interactive virtual booths, networking capabilities, and customizable event experiences.

Hopin is a virtual events platform that provides a wide range of features to host virtual conferences, trade shows, job fairs, and other corporate events. It offers interactive virtual booths, networking capabilities, and customizable event experiences. vFairs: vFairs specializes in creating virtual event solutions for conferences, career fairs, trade shows, and exhibitions. It provides features like customizable virtual booths, live chat, webinars, and networking opportunities.

vFairs specializes in creating virtual event solutions for conferences, career fairs, trade shows, and exhibitions. It provides features like customizable virtual booths, live chat, webinars, and networking opportunities. On24: On24 is a leading platform for hosting virtual events, webinars, and virtual conferences. It offers interactive features like live chat, polling, and Q&A sessions, as well as analytics to track attendee engagement.

On24 is a leading platform for hosting virtual events, webinars, and virtual conferences. It offers interactive features like live chat, polling, and Q&A sessions, as well as analytics to track attendee engagement. Adobe Connect: Adobe Connect is a web conferencing platform that offers virtual event capabilities. It allows organizations to host webinars, virtual meetings, and virtual classrooms with features like chat, polling, and breakout sessions.

Adobe Connect is a web conferencing platform that offers virtual event capabilities. It allows organizations to host webinars, virtual meetings, and virtual classrooms with features like chat, polling, and breakout sessions. BlueJeans by Verizon: BlueJeans is a video conferencing platform that also provides virtual events solutions. It offers features such as large-scale broadcasting, virtual breakout rooms, and interactive engagement tools.

BlueJeans is a video conferencing platform that also provides virtual events solutions. It offers features such as large-scale broadcasting, virtual breakout rooms, and interactive engagement tools. Remo: Remo is a virtual networking and events platform that focuses on creating interactive virtual experiences. It provides features like virtual tables, networking opportunities, and customizable event spaces.

Remo is a virtual networking and events platform that focuses on creating interactive virtual experiences. It provides features like virtual tables, networking opportunities, and customizable event spaces. Cvent: Cvent is a comprehensive event management platform that offers virtual event solutions alongside its in-person event management capabilities. It provides features for registration, event marketing, virtual sessions, and attendee engagement.

Browse the full "Virtual Corporate Events Market Size, Trends and Insights By Event Type (Internal, External, Extended), By Service (Communication, Recruitment, Sales & Marketing, Training), By Establishment Size (SMBs, Large Enterprises), By End-user (Educational Institutions, Enterprises, Organizations, Others), By Application (Conferences, Exhibitions/Trade Shows, Summits, Others), By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Information Technology (IT), Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecom, Others), By Use Case (Everyday Events, Large-scale Events), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032"





List of the prominent players in the Virtual Corporate Events Market:

Zoom

Microsoft Teams

Cisco Webex

Hopin

vFairs

On24

Adobe Connect

BlueJeans by Verizon

Remo

Cvent

Others

The Virtual Corporate Events Market is segmented as follows:

By Event Type

Internal

External

Extended

By Service

Communication

Recruitment

Sales & Marketing

Training

By Establishment Size

SMBs

Large Enterprises

By End-user

Educational Institutions

Enterprises

Organizations

Others

By Application

Conferences

Exhibitions/Trade Shows

Summits

Others

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Information Technology (IT)

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Telecom

Others

By Use Case

Everyday Events

Large-scale Events

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

