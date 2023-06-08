A Morale Booster: More than Nine in Ten Employees Say Bringing Their Dog to Work Improves Their Happiness, Well-being and Attitude Toward Going into the Office

Franklin, Tennessee, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CESAR Canine Cuisine believes a shared life is the best life, and a better future is one where dogs are welcomed everywhere, including the workplace. After all, dog owners working in dog-friendly offices report higher satisfaction with their working environment than those working in non-dog friendly offices (70% vs. 56%), according to a recent survey from the brand.1

Employers continue to look for ways to enhance their workplaces, especially after employees have become accustomed to working from home. In the same brand survey, more than 8 in 10 dog owners and employers (working in both dog-friendly and non-dog friendly offices) agreed that dog-friendly policies are a great way to help employees relieve stress, boost company morale, build connections and achieve work-life balance.

Taking your dog to work is a lot easier than you think! In fact, Mars Petcare, the CESAR brand’s parent company, offers the PETS WORK AT WORK™ toolkit as part of the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program, which includes tips and best practices for going pet-friendly, so pet parents and their coworkers can enjoy the many benefits of being dog-friendly.

Want to give it a try? The CESAR brand has teamed up with Pet Sitters International as an official sponsor of Take Your Dog To Work Day®2 on Friday, June 23. To celebrate, the brand is helping to cover the cost of a lunch for pet parents and their dogs when they dine together on the holiday. Those who submit their “expense report” from June 23rd through June 30th, complete with a photo of them and their pup enjoying lunch together, will receive a $10 prepaid card for them and two CESAR® WHOLESOME BOWLS™ meals for their pup. (No purchase necessary. Limited quantities. Eligibility restrictions apply). For more information, official rules and eligibility restrictions, visit CESAR.com/dogs-at-work-lunch-offer .







1 Source: KRC Research online survey among a sample of n=1500 US office workers and employers fielded from May 2-9, 2023.

2Take Your Dog To Work Day® and the TYDTWD Logo are trademarks of Pet Sitters International, Inc. and are used with permission.





