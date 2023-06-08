Executive Director at Branches Worldwide Interviewed by Growing Our Future Host Aaron Alejandro

Wooster, Ohio, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dan Owolabi is an author, presenter, leadership coach. He is the Executive Director of an international non-profit organization, Branches Worldwide. He works with leaders all over the world in 17 countries. When discussing his passion for leading by serving, Owolabi spoke passionately about Branches. “This is very exciting and an opportunity to change communities and transform lives around the world.” He also spends time on domestic leadership development to assist leaders in maximizing their strengths to in turn serve their communities. Owolabi’s hope for the clients that he coaches is to “Become people that serve their communities that make people better, I love doing that,” he said excitedly. Owolabi is also working on his doctorate in global leadership.



When Owolabi reflects on his journey and connects the dots as to how he ended up as an executive for a global company he is confident and gracious. He is also open about what motivates him to pursue his passion of servant leadership. “When I connect the dots, looking backwards…everything that I have been doing in my life, I find myself at the intersection of faith and leadership,” he shared.

His parents’ unique life experience connects how he sees the world today. He is driven to encourage people and leaders to overcome personal insecurities by developing their mission to serve others. He is the son of Nigerian immigrants who were also deaf. “When I was growing up, there was tremendous insecurity because of my unique circumstances. I was always known as the black kid with deaf parents. That’s who you are! I fought against that. I really wanted to be known as someone else. What I learned in those seasons, is what it is to constantly feel like you have to prove yourself. You are always trying to hide your background and you always have something to lose….,” he recalled.

But over the decades, Owolabi has found a way to dissolve those challenging life-lessons. Authentic servant leadership. “So, when I start talking about authentic leadership, I created the tagline ‘How to lead with nothing to hide, nothing to prove, nothing to lose.’ If you lead in the direction of serving…Serving the people around you, you have nothing to hide, nothing to prove and nothing to lose. Because, it’s not about you. You are there to make others’ lives better. Where insecurity might be a presence in your life, it disappears when you are serving others,” explained Owolabi. His executive coaching and the character that he brings to Branches Worldwide in the area of servant leadership drives his personal mission of empowering leaders and opening a way for personal and community growth.

The Growing Our Future Podcast is easily equated to agriculture because the core values of authentic leadership are necessary in every field. “Growing Our Future Podcast is key. It’s everything you’re saying [Aaron]. If you want to know what the future is, you have to grow it… Nothing changes in the future without leadership…You go to any community around the world and there is one common denominator and it is leadership. When we can share and shape who authentic and servant leaders are, the future looks so much brighter,” said Owolabi passionately.

The Texas FFA Foundation's purpose is to strengthen agricultural education and the Texas FFA program, so each student can develop their potential for personal growth, career success and leadership in a global marketplace.

leadership in a global marketplace.

Learn more about the Texas FFA Foundation at mytexasffa.org.

Learn more about Dan Owolabi and Branches Worldwide at https://www.branchesworldwide.org/

