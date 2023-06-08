EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp Transfers Listing to NYSE American LLC

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (“EVe”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it will transfer its listing from The New York Stock Exchange to the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”), where it has been approved to list. Following the transfer, it will continue to file the same types of periodic reports and other information it currently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). EVe anticipates the transfer to the NYSE American to occur on or about June 12, 2023.

Media Relations & Investor Contact:

info@evemobility.com