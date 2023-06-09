Cognitive Computing Market revenue is expected to increase by USD 239.5 Billion by 2032 Says Acumen Research and Consulting

TOKYO, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cognitive Computing Market Size accounted for USD 30.4 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 239.5 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2023 to 2032.



Cognitive Computing Market Highlights:

Global Cognitive Computing Market revenue is expected to increase by USD 239.5 Billion by 2032, with a 23.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2032

North America region led with more than 39% of cognitive computing market share in 2022

Asia-Pacific cognitive computing market growth will record a CAGR of more than 25% from 2023 to 2032

According to a study conducted by Accenture, the use of cognitive computing technology will result in a 40% increase in productivity by 2035

According to a Deloitte study report, the application of cognitive computing technologies in the banking industry would result in cost savings of up to 60%

Increasing demand for AI and machine learning technologies in various sectors, drives the cognitive computing market value

Cognitive Computing Market Report Coverage:

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Let's understand the Cognitive Computing Market:

Cognitive computing refers to the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to simulate human thought processes and enhance decision-making capabilities. It involves the use of advanced algorithms, natural language processing, and data analytics to analyze large volumes of unstructured data and derive meaningful insights.

The cognitive computing market is driven by the growing need for intelligent automation and data-driven decision-making across various industries. Cognitive computing systems can understand, learn, and interact with humans in natural ways, enabling organizations to gain valuable insights from complex data sources and improve operational efficiency.

Key factors contributing to the growth of the cognitive computing market include the increasing adoption of cloud-based cognitive services, the rising demand for personalized customer experiences, and the growing application of cognitive computing in healthcare, finance, retail, and other sectors. Furthermore, the advancements in AI and ML technologies, coupled with the availability of big data, are fueling the market growth.

There are certain factors that may slow down the growth of the cognitive computing market. These include concerns related to data privacy and security, challenges in integrating cognitive systems with existing IT infrastructure, and the shortage of skilled professionals in the field of AI and cognitive computing.

Cognitive Computing Market Trends:

Advanced data analytics: Cognitive computing systems leverage advanced data analytics techniques to process and analyze large volumes of structured and unstructured data. This enables organizations to uncover hidden patterns, trends, and insights, driving better decision-making and innovation.

Natural language processing: Natural language processing (NLP) plays a crucial role in cognitive computing. It enables machines to understand and interpret human language, including spoken and written text, enabling more natural and intuitive interactions between humans and machines.

Cognitive assistants and chatbots: Cognitive computing is powering the development of intelligent virtual assistants and chatbots that can understand and respond to human queries. These assistants are being increasingly used in customer support, virtual customer service, and other applications to improve user experiences.

Predictive analytics and machine learning: Cognitive computing systems integrate predictive analytics and machine learning capabilities to make accurate predictions and recommendations based on historical data. This enables organizations to anticipate customer behavior, optimize processes, and drive business growth.

Cognitive computing in healthcare: The healthcare industry is adopting cognitive computing to improve diagnostics, personalized medicine, patient care, and drug discovery. Cognitive systems can analyze medical records, scientific literature, and patient data to provide valuable insights to healthcare professionals.

Growth Dynamics of the Cognitive Computing Market:

Increasing demand for automation: Organizations across various industries are seeking to automate repetitive and manual tasks to improve operational efficiency. Cognitive computing enables intelligent automation by leveraging AI and ML technologies, driving the demand for cognitive computing solutions.

Data-driven decision-making: The availability of vast amounts of data and the need for real-time insights are driving the adoption of cognitive computing. Organizations are leveraging cognitive systems to analyze data and derive actionable insights, enabling data-driven decision-making and competitive advantage.

Integration of cognitive computing with IoT: The integration of cognitive computing with the Internet of Things (IoT) is creating new opportunities for data analysis and automation. Cognitive systems can process and analyze data from IoT devices, enabling real-time decision-making and predictive maintenance.

Growing focus on personalized experiences: Businesses are increasingly focusing on delivering personalized experiences to their customers. Cognitive computing enables organizations to understand customer preferences, behavior, and sentiment, enabling personalized recommendations, targeted marketing, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

Rapid advancements in AI technologies: The field of AI and ML is rapidly evolving, with continuous advancements in algorithms, computing power, and data availability. These advancements are driving the growth of the cognitive computing market by enabling more sophisticated and accurate cognitive systems.

Growth Slowing Factors for the Cognitive Computing Market:

Data privacy and security concerns: The increasing use of cognitive computing and AI technologies raises concerns about data privacy and security. Organizations need to ensure that sensitive data is protected and comply with relevant regulations, which can slow down the adoption of cognitive computing solutions.

Integration challenges: Integrating cognitive computing systems with existing IT infrastructure can be complex and challenging. Organizations may face difficulties in integrating cognitive systems with legacy systems and ensuring interoperability, which can hinder the adoption of cognitive computing.

Shortage of skilled professionals: The field of AI and cognitive computing requires highly skilled professionals who can develop, implement, and manage cognitive systems. The shortage of such professionals can impede the widespread adoption of cognitive computing solutions.

Ethical considerations: The use of cognitive computing raises ethical considerations, such as bias in AI algorithms and the potential impact on jobs. Organizations need to address these ethical concerns and ensure that cognitive systems are developed and used responsibly.

Segmentation of the Cognitive Computing Market:

By Technology

● Natural Language Processing

● Information Retrieval

● Machine Learning

● Automated Reasoning

By Deployment

● On-premises

● Cloud

By Application

● BFSI

● Retail

● Healthcare

● Aerospace & Defense

● Security

● IT & Telecom

● Others

Cognitive Computing Market Overview by Region:

The Cognitive Computing Market is divided based on geography, including regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is the largest market segment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The growth of the cognitive computing market in North America and Europe can be attributed to factors such as technological advancements, the presence of key players, and the adoption of AI technologies across various industries. In the Asia-Pacific region, factors like rapid digitalization, increasing investments in AI research and development, and the growing focus on innovation contribute to market expansion. The Middle East & Africa and Latin American regions also show potential for long-term market growth due to emerging economies and increasing investments in AI and cognitive computing technologies.

Cognitive Computing Market Key Players:

IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, CognitiveScale, Numenta, Palantir Technologies, IPsoft Inc., Vicarious, Saffron Technology (Intel), Enterra Solutions LLC and Expert System S.p.A.

