Condor Announces Director Election Results

Calgary, Alberta, CANADA

CALGARY, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Energies Inc. (TSX: CPI), a Canadian based energy transition company, is pleased to announce that the following four director nominees were elected at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 8, 2023:

Name of NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes WithheldPercent
Donald Streu24,819,117100.00%5000.00%
Dennis Balderston24,819,117100.00%5000.00%
Werner Zoellner24,819,117100.00%5000.00%
Andrew Judson24,814,11799.98%5,5000.02%
     

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, please contact Don Streu, President and CEO or Sandy Quilty, Vice President, Finance & CFO at 403-201-9694.