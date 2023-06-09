Condor Announces Director Election Results

CALGARY, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Energies Inc. (TSX: CPI), a Canadian based energy transition company, is pleased to announce that the following four director nominees were elected at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 8, 2023:



Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Donald Streu 24,819,117 100.00% 500 0.00% Dennis Balderston 24,819,117 100.00% 500 0.00% Werner Zoellner 24,819,117 100.00% 500 0.00% Andrew Judson 24,814,117 99.98% 5,500 0.02%

For further information, please contact Don Streu, President and CEO or Sandy Quilty, Vice President, Finance & CFO at 403-201-9694.