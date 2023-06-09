Prime Number Capital LLC Initiates Coverage on XIAO-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI)

NEW YORK, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Number Capital LLC initiated coverage of XIAO-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI). The research report by the analyst at Prime Number Capital LLC based on the target price and current market conditions.



XIAO-I Corporation, a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China, offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, including natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. The company has demonstrated its expertise in the field and has a track record of providing reliable and effective AI solutions to various industries.

The projected annual revenue for XIAO-I Corporation is estimated to reach 133.59 million USD in 2024, with a projected net income of 16.97 million USD in the same year.

Several key factors contribute to the positive outlook on XIAO-I Corporation:

First-mover advantage in AI: Being an early entrant in the market has positioned XIAO-I as a leader and established significant market share. The company has a strong research team, with nearly 300 experts and a substantial number of patents, providing a competitive edge that is difficult for competitors to replicate.

In-house LLM deployment: XIAO-I's upcoming release of its self-developed Large Language Model (LLM) in June is a noteworthy development. This LLM aims to enhance the capabilities of its narrow AI systems, enabling them to handle more complex problems with better precision. This innovation is expected to bolster XIAO-I's competitive advantage.

Increasing adoption of AI technology: The surge in the adoption of AI technology across industries, driven by advancements in Natural Language Processing (NLP), presents significant opportunities for XIAO-I. The company's expertise in leveraging AI and NLP to address industry-specific challenges positions it to expand its customer base and explore new revenue streams.

Diverse customer base: XIAO-I serves customers across various industries, including Contact Center, Finance, Urban Public Service, Construction, Metaverse, Manufacturing, and Smart Healthcare. By implementing advanced NLP solutions tailored to specific industries, XIAO-I has the potential to capture untapped market segments and generate additional growth.

Mandarin NLP specialization and regulatory environment: XIAO-I's specialization in Mandarin NLP gives it a competitive advantage in serving Mandarin-speaking users. Furthermore, the strict regulatory environment for foreign tech companies operating in China creates barriers to entry for competitors, providing XIAO-I with a favorable market position.

Vertical expansions for better monetization: By collaborating with industries vertically, XIAO-I gains comprehensive knowledge and insights into each industry's pain points. This allows the company to develop more effective solutions and capitalize on better monetization opportunities.

The favorable AI market conditions in China further enhance XIAO-I's growth prospects. According to Frost & Sullivan, China's AI market has experienced exponential growth, reaching USD 388 billion in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate of 47.9%. The Chinese government's supportive policies, strong R&D capabilities, extensive data volume, and relatively low cost of technology personnel have contributed to this growth. The projected penetration rate of the AI market in China is expected to reach 32.7% by 2026, with a market size of USD 219.1 billion.

As XIAO-I Corporation continues its journey as a B2B-focused AI powerhouse, Prime Number Capital believes that the company's domain-oriented strategy and cognitive intelligence technologies will drive sustainable and profitable growth in the long term. With the upcoming release of its LLM, XIAO-I is poised to offer innovative solutions and expand its market share across industries and domains.

For more information about XIAO-I Corporation, please visit https://www.xiaoi.com.

Disclosures

Please refer to the initiation report for full disclosures. Prime Number Capital LLC has managed a public offering of securities for the subject company Xiao-I Corporation in the past 12 months. Prime Number Capital LLC has received compensation for investment banking services from the subject company Xiao-I Corporation in the past 12 months. The subject company Xiao-I Corporation currently is or during the 12-month period preceding the date of distribution of this research was a client of Prime Number Capital LLC and received investment banking services. Prime Number Capital LLC may continue to receive, or intends to seek, compensation for investment banking services in the next 12 months from Xiao-I corporation. The research analyst and research associate have not received compensation based upon various factors, including quality of research, investor client feedback, and Prime Number Capital LLC 's overall revenues, which includes investment banking revenues for Xiao-I Corporation. Prime Number Capital LLC, at the time of publication, does not make a market in the subject company Xiao-I Corporation.

For further questions, please contact:

Prime Number Capital LLC

Mr. Hao Sheng

Email: hao.sheng@pncps.com

Phone: 516-582-9666