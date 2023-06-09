RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2023-06-09
Loan3104
Coupon3.5 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln100 +/- 100 
Total bid volume, SEK mln246 
Volume sold, SEK mln100 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.686 %
Lowest yield0.659 %
Highest accepted yield0.705 %
% accepted at highest yield       68.00

 

Auction date2023-06-09
Loan3114 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013748258 
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln150 +/- 150 
Total bid volume, SEK mln380 
Volume sold, SEK mln150 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.673 %
Lowest yield0.637 %
Highest accepted yield0.697 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 



 