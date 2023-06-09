RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-06-09
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.5 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|100 +/- 100
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|246
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|100
|Number of bids
|7
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|0.686 %
|Lowest yield
|0.659 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.705 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|68.00
|Auction date
|2023-06-09
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|150 +/- 150
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|380
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|150
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|5
|Average yield
|0.673 %
|Lowest yield
|0.637 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.697 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00